Judicial Watch Sues State, Treasury Departments for Records on $400 Million Cash Payment to Iran

Payment was Delivered near Same Time Five American Hostages Were Released

The suit was filed after the agencies failed to respond to August 2016 FOIA requests seeking:

• All records related to the transfer of approximately $400 million in foreign currency to the Islamic Republic of Iran in January 2016. This request includes, but is not limited to, all related records of communications between any official, employee, or representative of any of the following entities:

The Department of the Treasury

The Islamic Republic of Iran

The Executive Office of the White House

The Department of Defense

The Department of Justice

The Department of State