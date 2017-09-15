Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State'
Panel will be shot live in studio with a nationwide HD feed
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced today that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State." The expert panelists currently include:
Dr. Sebastian Gorka
Former Deputy Assistant to the President
Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War
Diana West
Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character
Sara A. Carter
Senior National Security Correspondent
Circa News
Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.
Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.
