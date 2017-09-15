We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State'

Panel will be shot live in studio with a nationwide HD feed

Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172
 
WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced today that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State." The expert panelists currently include:

Dr. Sebastian Gorka
Former Deputy Assistant to the President
Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War

Diana West
Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character

Sara A. Carter
Senior National Security Correspondent
Circa News

Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.

Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.

MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-announces-expert-special-panel-presentation-exposing-deep/


