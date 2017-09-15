Judicial Watch Announces an Expert Special Panel Presentation: 'Exposing the Deep State' Panel will be shot live in studio with a nationwide HD feed



WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced today that it is hosting special educational panel on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 2 to 3 pm ET to discuss "Exposing the Deep State." The expert panelists currently include:



Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Former Deputy Assistant to the President

Author of New York Times best seller Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War



Diana West

Journalist and Author of American Betrayal: The Secret Assault on Our Nation's Character



Sara A. Carter

Senior National Security Correspondent

Circa News



Watch the panel live: www.judicialwatch.org/live. We will also livestream the panel on Facebook Live. Visit our Facebook page to watch.



Media that would like a direct HD fiber link to the live, three-camera feed should contact: Brandon Cockerham at 202-646-5190.



MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-announces-expert-special-panel-presentation-exposing-deep/

