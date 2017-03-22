Praying for Revival in France www.prayforfrance.org; www.impactfrance.org



Current world events including the upcoming French presidential elections, the effects of the Brexit, and the current global political climate reveal a dire need for prayer. Geographically, politically, and socially the center of Western Europe, France has one of the lowest percentage of Evangelical Christians in all of Europe (1%) and is the fourth most atheistic country in the world (28%) – behind China, Japan, and the Czech Republic (WIN/Gallup International Poll).



The theme for 2017 is "Join the Revival in France" and includes a free prayer guide to help guide Christians to join what God is already doing in France by interceding for the country and its people. Topics for the prayer guide have been provided by over a dozen French ministries.



Last year's prayer campaign saw an increased reach in the number of Christians praying for France through out the world. Christians from 91 countries interceded for France through the campaign and have continued to pray for France.



"In France, greater unity among Christians and an urgency to share the Gospel have contributed to church planting and renewal efforts," said David Broussard, president of Impact France, the lead coalition partner. "This is the fruit of passionate prayer we believe that God is calling thousands to pray for France during this time to continue supporting our French brothers and sisters on the ground."



