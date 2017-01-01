The Legends Concert Brings a Legacy of Revival and Music to All Contact:



YORKVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2017 /



The Chrisagis' say that Christian music is the only music that changes lives and is eternal. So why does the world only celebrate the legacy of Country, Rock, Pop Artists like Elvis, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, etc... when artists like Scott Wesley Brown, Reba Rambo and Dony McGuire, Dino Kartsonakis, Wayne Watson, and Michael English changed millions of lives through their music ministries?! That is why the Brothers decided to do a Legends Concert to celebrate music ministries that have fought on the front lines for the Kingdom of God but seem to be forgotten and thrown aside.



Christian music artists are the only artists that the music industry throws aside and gets younger artists to replace them at a certain age... but there is no one to replace these great men and women because their legacies and what they minister transforms lives. Today's Christian music doesn't talk about being born again, the blood of Jesus, repentance, the cross, or coming out of the world and being separate or being holy. Today's Christian music is mostly just music without the Word of God and without a powerful message.



This year the Third Annual Legends Concert featured the biggest names from the 70's, 80's and 90's, each worthy of the title legends for being great ambassadors for Christ. It was held at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center in Wheeling, West Virginia where Christians came from across the country to see those faithful musical generals who gave all for the Gospel sake. This year the Brothers also added a new highlight to the concert with a beautiful legendary super model and feature film actress Jennifer O'Neill, who emceed the concert with the Brothers.



O'Neill is best known for her classic CoverGirl ads for 30 years, the ads are now celebrated in the Smithsonian calling Jennifer the world's first super-model. She also captured the world's hearts when she starred in films like The Summer Of 42, Rio Lobo, and The Innocent. She is now a dedicated born again Christian who is one of the biggest Christian Women's Speakers in the World. She gave her powerful testimony at the concert and had the audience in tears.



The list of legends in Christian music include: Scott Wesley Brown - The King of the Balladeers, he has ministered in over 50 countries and been one of Christian music's greatest songwriters and generals for the Gospel of Christ. Also on the list was Rambo McGuire (Reba Rambo & Dony McGuire) who are the royal family of Christian music. Between the two of them and Reba's legendary Mom Dottie Rambo the world has treasured their music for over 70 years and the legacy of music from this family is by far the greatest Christian music legacy the world knows. Next there was Dino Kartsonakis - who is without a doubt Christian music's most treasured musician with Grammy's and Dove Awards to his amazing credits. Dino is a legend of legends, there is no one like him. There was also two of the 80's biggest Christian music heart-throbs Wayne Watson and Michael English. Watson is one of the biggest #1 hit makers the Christian world has known. He raised a bar with his music that is hard to follow. Michael English is known as one of the greatest vocalists the world knows. He has won every award that he can and has gone through the refiners fire to now become gold.



The Chrisagis Brothers gave each of these legends awards and the concert brought revival to the entire area. This is the type of music and concerts the world needs to see, that is why the Brothers hope to do a Legends tour throughout the United States. For more info on the Legends Concerts contact the Brothers at 740-859-2344. Contact: Chrisagis Brothers , 740-859-2344YORKVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Chrisagis Brothers have become known for ministry events that change lives. The Brothers created the Legends Concerts three years ago to keep the legacy of Christian music alive throughout the world and to a new generation.The Chrisagis' say that Christian music is the only music that changes lives and is eternal. So why does the world only celebrate the legacy of Country, Rock, Pop Artists like Elvis, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, etc... when artists like Scott Wesley Brown, Reba Rambo and Dony McGuire, Dino Kartsonakis, Wayne Watson, and Michael English changed millions of lives through their music ministries?! That is why the Brothers decided to do a Legends Concert to celebrate music ministries that have fought on the front lines for the Kingdom of God but seem to be forgotten and thrown aside.Christian music artists are the only artists that the music industry throws aside and gets younger artists to replace them at a certain age... but there is no one to replace these great men and women because their legacies and what they minister transforms lives. Today's Christian music doesn't talk about being born again, the blood of Jesus, repentance, the cross, or coming out of the world and being separate or being holy. Today's Christian music is mostly just music without the Word of God and without a powerful message.This year the Third Annual Legends Concert featured the biggest names from the 70's, 80's and 90's, each worthy of the title legends for being great ambassadors for Christ. It was held at the JB Chambers Performing Arts Center in Wheeling, West Virginia where Christians came from across the country to see those faithful musical generals who gave all for the Gospel sake. This year the Brothers also added a new highlight to the concert with a beautiful legendary super model and feature film actress Jennifer O'Neill, who emceed the concert with the Brothers.O'Neill is best known for her classic CoverGirl ads for 30 years, the ads are now celebrated in the Smithsonian calling Jennifer the world's first super-model. She also captured the world's hearts when she starred in films like The Summer Of 42, Rio Lobo, and The Innocent. She is now a dedicated born again Christian who is one of the biggest Christian Women's Speakers in the World. She gave her powerful testimony at the concert and had the audience in tears.The list of legends in Christian music include: Scott Wesley Brown - The King of the Balladeers, he has ministered in over 50 countries and been one of Christian music's greatest songwriters and generals for the Gospel of Christ. Also on the list was Rambo McGuire (Reba Rambo & Dony McGuire) who are the royal family of Christian music. Between the two of them and Reba's legendary Mom Dottie Rambo the world has treasured their music for over 70 years and the legacy of music from this family is by far the greatest Christian music legacy the world knows. Next there was Dino Kartsonakis - who is without a doubt Christian music's most treasured musician with Grammy's and Dove Awards to his amazing credits. Dino is a legend of legends, there is no one like him. There was also two of the 80's biggest Christian music heart-throbs Wayne Watson and Michael English. Watson is one of the biggest #1 hit makers the Christian world has known. He raised a bar with his music that is hard to follow. Michael English is known as one of the greatest vocalists the world knows. He has won every award that he can and has gone through the refiners fire to now become gold.The Chrisagis Brothers gave each of these legends awards and the concert brought revival to the entire area. This is the type of music and concerts the world needs to see, that is why the Brothers hope to do a Legends tour throughout the United States. For more info on the Legends Concerts contact the Brothers at 740-859-2344.

Share Tweet