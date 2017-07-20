E.W. Jackson Joins Stars & Stripes as Spokesman Contact: Renyatta Banks, S.T.A.N.D., 757-375-6444, [email protected]



CHESAPEAKE, Va., July 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- E.W. Jackson, former candidate for US Senate and 2013 Republican nominee for Virginia Lt. Governor, has signed on as a spokesman for Stars & Stripes to spread its message to the black community. His voice can be heard on radio spots covering everything from educational choice to entrepreneurship in the inner city.



Stars & Stripes is a Grassroots Super PAC headed by John Philip Sousa, IV. The PAC burst on the scene as The National Draft Ben Carson for President Committee, and is largely credited with persuading Dr. Carson to run. When Mr. Carson pulled out of the race, the PAC was changed to The Victory Committee to help Donald Trump get elected.



Upon Trump's win they renamed the PAC to Stars and Stripes Forever to gear up for a long-term, sustained campaign to promote conservative candidates for the Senate.



As a major part of the PAC's strategy, Mr. Sousa says, "We are committed to directed outreach to African American voters. There could not be a better spokesman for conservative principles than E.W. Jackson. He is articulate, passionate, an effective communicator and he went from the inner city to Harvard Law School. He is a symbol of hope."



Jackson helps design the ads for radio stations serving black communities in key states such as Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. The PAC's long term goal is one-third of black voters casting Republican ballots.



Says Jackson, "It is an honor to be part of this effort. I have long called on Republicans and conservatives to take the message of school choice, business growth, respect for life and marriage and faith in God into the black community. It resonates. I commend John Philip Sousa and the Stars & Stripes PAC for leading the way."



Stars & Stripes is credited for Trump out-performing Romney in the black community by 10% in Ohio and North Carolina, 14.5% in Pennsylvania and significant margins in other key states.



E.W. Jackson is also a Republican Political analyst; a nationally syndicated radio host on American Family Radio & Urban Family Talk; founder & President of S.T.A.N.D. (www.standamerica.us); and Presiding Bishop of The Called Church.



