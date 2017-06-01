Sharefaith Announces 2017 Top Universities and Schools for Worship Ministry Contact: Sharefaith Inc., 888-317-4018



MEDFORD, Ore., June 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Sharefaith announces its Top 20 Best Universities & Schools for Worship Ministry for 2017.



Sharefaith, award-winning creator of easy, affordable, all-in-one church tools to engage and grow members with resources such as church websites, website migration, church mobile apps, 80,000 church graphics & worship media, worship presentation software, Sunday School & VBS Bible lessons, and online giving and donations platforms, announced it's annual list of the Top 20 Best Universities & Schools for Worship Ministry, available now in it's Sharefaith Online Magazine.



"If you're working as a worship director or pastor, it's important to keep growing, keep expanding, keep learning how you direct people into the presence of God," says Sharefaith's CEO, Hein van Wyk. "What we've done at Sharefaith is to help narrow down the search to the top schools around the country."



Looking at five distinct points to analyze what schools made the list, Sharefaith was able to include both large and small universities and schools. The criteria included reputation, facilities, faculty, location and offerings.



Schools on the list include seminaries like Baylor University, Dallas Baptist University, Colorado Christian University, Biola University, Grace Bible College, Liberty University, Southwestern Baptist Theology Seminary, and Fuller Theological Seminary, which offers an MDiv. with a worship emphasis.



Sharefaith went an extra step further in their study to help worship leaders who may not have time or resources to engage in a full fledged program. Also included is a separate list of the Top 10 Worship Training Programs. These include certificate and non-accredited programs. Schools that made the list include International House of Prayer which is known for their 24-7 worship online, Hillsong College, began by Hillsong members (the one international program on the list), and Worship U based in Redding, California, and offers a strong online, interactive program.



Sharefaith Inc, serves nearly 120,000 churches and pastors worldwide. As the leading provider of Church Graphics and Websites, it provides pastors with scalable outreach tools to grow their congregation and Gospel impact.

