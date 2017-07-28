Judicial Watch Files Three Lawsuits for Info on FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe First lawsuit seeks communications between FBI and McCabe concerning "ethical issues" involving wife's political campaign; second seeks McCabe communications with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe; third seeks McCabe travel vouchers



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, July 28, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today announced that it filed three separate Freedom of Information (FOIA) lawsuits against the U.S. Department of Justice seeking records for current FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe relating to his political activities, travel vouchers, and employment status. The first two lawsuits specifically seek records of McCabe's political activities involving his wife's failed campaign for political office and interactions with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.



The first FOIA lawsuit, filed on July 24 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01494)), seeks the following: Any and all records of communication between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and other FBI or Department of Justice ("DOJ") officials regarding, concerning or relating to ethical issues concerning the involvement of Andrew McCabe and/or his wife, Dr. Jill McCabe, in political campaigns;



Any and all records related to ethical guidance concerning political activities provided to Deputy Director McCabe by FBI and/or DOJ officials or elements. The second Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit, filed on July 26, seeks communication records between then-Deputy Director McCabe and Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the Democratic Party of Virginia (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01495)), including: Any and all records of communication between Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and any of the following individuals:



Any official within the office of the Governor of Virginia, including but not limited to Governor Terry McAuliffe;

Any official, representative or employee with the Democratic National Committee;

Any official, representative or employee with the Democratic Party of Virginia.

In 2015, a political action committee run by McAuliffe, a close friend and political supporter of Bill and Hillary Clinton, donated nearly $500,000 to Jill McCabe, wife of McCabe, who was then running for the Virginia State Senate. Also, the Virginia Democratic Party, over which McAuliffe had significant influence, donated an additional $207,788 to the Jill McCabe campaign. In July 2015, Andrew McCabe was in charge of the FBI's Washington, DC, field office, which provided personnel resources to the Clinton email probe.



The Hatch Act prohibits FBI employees from engaging "in political activity in concert with a political party, a candidate for partisan political office, or a partisan political group."



The third FOIA lawsuit, also filed by Judicial Watch on July 26 (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01493)), seeks the following: Any and all Standard Forms 50 and 52 (i.e., SF-50s and SF-52s) for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe;



Any and all requests for approvals of travel submitted by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe;



Any and all travel vouchers and accompanying receipts and related documentation submitted by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe;



Any and all calendar entries for FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-files-three-lawsuits-info-fbi-acting-director-andrew-mccabe/

Share Tweet