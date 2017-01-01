For President Trump's First Monday Morning in the White House, A Washington Times Ad Hits Hard with Constructive Criticism

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The full-page ad appears at the front of the Times on page A3 with this headline:

IF THERE IS NO GOD

President Trump, your abortion policy is fine.



But God exists. So your abortion policy is wrong.

"I urge everyone to read this constructive criticism of Donald Trump," said American RTL president Leslie Hanks, "especially the section on rape and incest. President Trump has adopted those so-called 'exceptions,' the very ploy that began the abortion holocaust. He can be assured that God will not look kindly upon him for supporting the killing of one child, let alone the thousands that he will kill."



ARTL's vice president, Jefferson George, added, "I'm thankful to the Washington Times for having the courage to run this provocative ad, something the Post would not have done, and to Colorado Right To Life for producing it. The ad's teaching tool, using ISIS graphics, is especially compelling. Donald Trump understands that we must fight not to contain but to destroy Islamic terrorism. So this may help him understand the failure of past pro-life strategy and the need to oppose abortion regulations because they end with, 'and then you can kill the baby.'"



The advertisement also presents shocking bullets that highlight the Republican Party's Abortion Legacy.



See the ad at ColoradoRTL.org/trump-ad.



Media Contact: Donna Ballentine

American Right To Life

1-888-888-ARTL

[email protected]