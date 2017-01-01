Created Equal: 'Gorsuch Requires Extreme Vetting'

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Today, President Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Here is some of what we know about Gorsuch on life issues:

• Gorsuch forcefully dissented from a case in which the Tenth Circuit sided with Planned Parenthood and refused to allow the Governor of Utah to defund the abortion business in wake of videos showing its involvement in the selling of baby body parts.

• Gorsuch wrote a book called "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia." He argues in the book that "human life is fundamentally and inherently valuable" and that "the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."

Created Equal's comment:

"President Reagan gave us Justice Kennedy. George H.W. Bush gave us Justice Souter. George W. Bush gave us Justice Roberts. Gorsuch requires extreme vetting. We can't get this one wrong. We have no margin of error. Getting it wrong condemns millions of preborn children to death. This time around, we will trust but verify." -- Mark Harrington, National Director, Created Equal