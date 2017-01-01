Director Darren Wilson, Known for His Unique 'God Adventure Movies,' Launches New Online Channel Known for hit films FATHER OF LIGHTS, FURIOUS LOVE, HOLY GHOST, and series like ADVENTURES WITH GOD, Darren Wilson's WP Films has a new platform designed to fill a key void for faithful young audiences looking for his unique brand of authentic, experience-based storytelling



Contact: Press@inspire.buzz; WP Films



GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 17, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Celebrated "God Adventure Movies" genre creator Darren Wilson, who's cult hit films FATHER OF LIGHTS, FURIOUS LOVE, and HOLY GHOST drew fans across the world, and have created a new genre of faith-based documentaries, is continuing to take his production company, WP Films, into new territory. WP's content fills a key void in the faith-based marketplace, specifically with younger audiences actively seeking his unique blend of authenticity and experience-based storytelling. Both of WP's most recent series—Adventures With God and Questions With God—earned rave reviews as featured specials on both TBN and God TV.



Today, Director Darren Wilson is announcing yet another new adventure, the debut of WP TV, an exciting online channel affording fans access to a never-before-seen library of content from the filmmaker.



"We've been incredibly blessed to have so many millions of fans around the world, fans who continue to ask us—do you have anything else we can soak up? The natural response to that demand, along with our desire to make our stories as accessible as possible, is to create this new online channel," said Darren Wilson, CEO of WP Films. "Our fans will have immediate access to 300 new pieces of content, in addition to our six feature films and two series. WP TV includes elements we have never released before, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and commentary from myself and others on our team. We'll also be releasing content that is exclusive to the new platform, beginning with our first WP TV original series—Conversations. We're excited to see how people engage and watch this new community grow."



WP Films' six feature films, FINGER OF GOD, FURIOUS LOVE, FATHER OF LIGHTS, HOLY GHOST, HOLY GHOST REBORN, and THE GREATEST FIGHT—and also its two TV series—have been seen by tens of millions around the world. WP's new original series, Conversations, available only on WP TV, will feature Wilson hanging out with his eclectic friend base of pastors, rock stars, athletes and artists, and will also include real-time updates of the making of his next feature film, THE GOD MAN.



To find out more or to subscribe to WP TV, visit www.wpfilms.tv.



About WP Films

WP Films was founded by Darren Wilson in 2006 and has released a number of films, books and television shows. Devon Franklin, VP of Production for Columbia Pictures calls Darren "one of the most innovative authors and filmmakers of faith today." Charisma magazine named Wilson one of the 21 emerging leaders of tomorrow's church. WP Films has sold over 250,000 DVDs on word-of-mouth alone, and continues to create buzz with younger audiences.

Share Tweet