Ministry to Muslims Network 16th Annual Conference

Our Strong Tower
September 8th – 11th, 2017
Key Note Speaker: Dr. David Wood
Other speakers: Dr. Edward Dalcour, Apologist Magnus Keehus, Apologist John Mark, Professor Jim Baber and Apologist Tony Yu
Lectures, Panel Discussion and Workshops
Topics are:
- Islam & the Church
- The Psychology of Islam
- Paul vs. Muhammad
- Understanding Islamic Terror & How to Defeat Jihad
- A Brief History of the Qur'an
- What about Violence in the Bible?
- The Early Spread of Christianity and Islam
- The Islamic Dilemma & Muslim Responses to the Islamic Dilemma
- Can We Trust the Gospel of John?
- The Qur'an and Science
- Understanding the Trinity
- How Did We Get the Bible?
- The Translations of the Qur'an
- Evidence for the New Testament
- Why We Believe What We Believe?
- Jesus: The Son of Man or Son of God?
- Can We Trust the Qur'an?
- The Crucifixion of Christ
- Contextualization: How Far Is Too Far?
Admission fee $50 each
Students are 50% off
Meals are included
For FREE admission vouchers & more information please visit www.MinistryToMuslims.com and click on Our Strong Tower or call us at 714.391.0463