Can the War Between Faith and Science Come to an End?

The Catholic Church's missteps surrounding the Galileo Affair still resonate in today's world, in which the war between science and religion is still perpetuated. It's time to retire that myth because what happened between the Church and Galileo is much more complex than has ever been written. Fr. Dom Paschal Scotti's new book, GALILEO REVISITED, offers the complete context of the Galileo story unlike any other work that has addressed this controversial period in the Church's history.Scotti, a monk at Portsmouth Abbey in Rhode Island, teaches in the History and Humanities Departments at his monastery's prep school, Portsmouth Abbey School. The story that he weaves together of the Galileo Affair can only be called masterful. He wraps the political, cultural, philosophical, religious, scientific, and personal aspects of the entire story into GALILEO REVISITED for the reader to understand the context surrounding the famous event.GALILEO REVISITED devotes extensive time to discuss the relationship between religion and science in general, especially the relationship between Catholicism and science, which, contrary to what is discussed in today's world, has been a positive and long relationship.To truly understand what happened between the Church and Galileo, it is crucial to understand the vast extenuating circumstances, the political environment, the papal upheaval and the relationships that governed Galileo's life. GALILEO REVISITED clearly shows that it was not only about the ideas that clashed but individuals with weaknesses, egos and pride that caused the great unrest that led to the unfortunate history with Galileo and the Catholic Church."The Galileo case is often misunderstood as the simple opposition of modern science to blind faith," Robert Royal, author of A Deeper Vision: The Catholic Intellectual Tradition of the Twentieth Century, says of GALILEO REVISITED "This valuable volume puts that myth to rest by presenting what were the real scientific, philosophical and theological questions at stake. It's comprehensive in explaining the history, culture, conflicts and personalities involved in this crucial episode in Western and Christian civilization."

