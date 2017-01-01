Bott Radio Network Expands in Iowa, Illinois & Missouri Contact: Sam Rinearson,



OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 24, 2017 /



These full-power FM stations and translators extend BRN's existing coverage along the Mississippi River from Burlington and Keokuk in Iowa at 96.3 FM, to Quincy, Illinois at 94.9 FM and Hannibal, Missouri at 93.3 FM.



These new stations are under the leadership of Regional Manager, Fred Zielonko, located at the BRN Regional Office in St. Louis. "These three new signals in Keokuk, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri will be a blessing to many more people who can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I'm excited about how this will benefit families and our business sponsors in this tri-state area," Zielonko said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Fred at 314-961-1320.



Bott Radio Network began broadcasting 55 years ago with its first radio station in Kansas City. Since then, from its Kansas City headquarters, the network has grown to over 118 stations plus digital delivery systems reaching listeners around the world. "We are excited about the launch of these new FM stations and expanding our coverage throughout the tri-state area including Keokuk and Burlington, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri." said Rich Bott, BRN Chairman and CEO. "This is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with God's Word through Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming."



About Bott Radio Network

Since its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 118 radio stations reaching into 15 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN's quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at

Contact: Sam Rinearson, Bott Radio Network , 913-642-7770OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Bott Radio Network (BRN) expanded its nationwide Christian Talk Radio network with the launch of three new radio stations, serving Keokuk, IA at 96.3 FM, Quincy, IL at 94.9 FM, and Hannibal, MO at 93.3 FM. The new signals rebroadcast BRN's powerful 100,000 watt radio station at 91.5 FM in St. Louis, further expanding BRN's outreach in this tri-state area.These full-power FM stations and translators extend BRN's existing coverage along the Mississippi River from Burlington and Keokuk in Iowa at 96.3 FM, to Quincy, Illinois at 94.9 FM and Hannibal, Missouri at 93.3 FM.These new stations are under the leadership of Regional Manager, Fred Zielonko, located at the BRN Regional Office in St. Louis. "These three new signals in Keokuk, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri will be a blessing to many more people who can now hear Quality Christian Talk Radio. I'm excited about how this will benefit families and our business sponsors in this tri-state area," Zielonko said. For information about business sponsorship opportunities or to request promotional materials to help spread the word, contact Fred at 314-961-1320.Bott Radio Network began broadcasting 55 years ago with its first radio station in Kansas City. Since then, from its Kansas City headquarters, the network has grown to over 118 stations plus digital delivery systems reaching listeners around the world. "We are excited about the launch of these new FM stations and expanding our coverage throughout the tri-state area including Keokuk and Burlington, Iowa, Quincy, Illinois, and Hannibal, Missouri." said Rich Bott, BRN Chairman and CEO. "This is a wonderful step forward to strengthen families and change lives with God's Word through Bott Radio Network's Quality Bible Teaching, Christian News and Information programming."About Bott Radio NetworkSince its founding in 1962, Bott Radio Network (BRN) has grown from one radio station to become a world leader in Quality Christian Talk Radio with more than 118 radio stations reaching into 15 states with a combined coverage of 60 million people. BRN's quality Christian programs can be heard 24/7 worldwide at BottRadioNetwork.com and on mobile devices with BRN apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. Additionally, BRN can be heard on iHeart Radio Amazon Echo , iTunes and TuneIn Radio. Bott Radio Network also connects with listeners on Facebook and Twitter

Share Tweet