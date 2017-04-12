'Church Security Seminar' to be Held in Ft. Worth, Texas
Contact: Chuck Chadwick, National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management, 972-712-8818
FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Attendees will leave with a greater understanding of how to address critical church security issues during the upcoming seminar entitled "The Three Strands of Church Security." The 1-day seminar, presented by the National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management, to be held at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth, is designed to help church leaders address critical security issues faced by all churches.
Session topics include:
- Security Policies and Procedures
- Emergency preparedness – Active Shooters, Emergency planning, Evacuations
- Mail and package screening precautions, Offering Security and Procedures, Background Checks, effective emergency communications.
- Getting Started - How to get a Security Ministry started at your church?
- Assembling and training your Church Security Team
- How to protect your Pastor, church staff and congregation during services and throughout the week.
- Terrorism – What should your church really be concerned about?
- Handling Disruptive/Exceptional Persons
- Technology - What measures are the most effective - Burglary, Fire, Access Control and Video Surveillance systems.
The seminar will be presented by nationally known speaker:
Chuck Chadwick –
- Chuck started his career in church security in 2002 as the director of security for one of Dallas / Fort Worth's largest Christian churches with attendance of over twenty thousand per weekend and numerous campuses throughout the metroplex.
- In 2005 Chuck founded the National Organization for Church Security and Safety Management serving thousands of churches across America.
- In 2006 he licensed Gatekeepers Security Services which serves Texas churches with over 350 licensed Personal Protection Officers.
- In 2009 the Christian Security Institute was established as a private security school training hundreds of licensed church personal protection officers.
- 2016 brought about the American Society of Christian Gatekeepers which serves individuals with security strategies dealing with Christian ministries.
- Today Chuck spends most of his time managing these various entities and in research and development of church security resources.
The conference will be Saturday, April 29 9:00 a.m. – noon. Admission is $49 per person.
The location: Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
For more information, call 972-712-8818 or visit the seminar website at www.nocssm.org.
The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management was founded in 2005 by Charles "Chuck" Chadwick to help churches throughout the nation in addressing church specific security and safety issues.