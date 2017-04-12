'Church Security Seminar' to be Held in Ft. Worth, Texas Contact: Chuck Chadwick, National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management, 972-712-8818



FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Attendees will leave with a greater understanding of how to address critical church security issues during the upcoming seminar entitled "The Three Strands of Church Security." The 1-day seminar, presented by the National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management, to be held at Christ Chapel Bible Church in Fort Worth, is designed to help church leaders address critical security issues faced by all churches.



Session topics include: Security Policies and Procedures



Emergency preparedness – Active Shooters, Emergency planning, Evacuations



Mail and package screening precautions, Offering Security and Procedures, Background Checks, effective emergency communications.



Getting Started - How to get a Security Ministry started at your church?



Assembling and training your Church Security Team



How to protect your Pastor, church staff and congregation during services and throughout the week.



Terrorism – What should your church really be concerned about?



Handling Disruptive/Exceptional Persons



Technology - What measures are the most effective - Burglary, Fire, Access Control and Video Surveillance systems. The seminar will be presented by nationally known speaker:



Chuck Chadwick – Chuck started his career in church security in 2002 as the director of security for one of Dallas / Fort Worth's largest Christian churches with attendance of over twenty thousand per weekend and numerous campuses throughout the metroplex.



In 2005 Chuck founded the National Organization for Church Security and Safety Management serving thousands of churches across America.



In 2006 he licensed Gatekeepers Security Services which serves Texas churches with over 350 licensed Personal Protection Officers.



In 2009 the Christian Security Institute was established as a private security school training hundreds of licensed church personal protection officers.



2016 brought about the American Society of Christian Gatekeepers which serves individuals with security strategies dealing with Christian ministries.



Today Chuck spends most of his time managing these various entities and in research and development of church security resources. The conference will be Saturday, April 29 9:00 a.m. – noon. Admission is $49 per person.



The location: Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107



For more information, call 972-712-8818 or visit the seminar website at www.nocssm.org.



The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management was founded in 2005 by Charles "Chuck" Chadwick to help churches throughout the nation in addressing church specific security and safety issues.

