Stanton Healthcare to Partner with One of Idaho's Leading Hospitals to Provide Mammograms as a Part of Their Wellness and Prevention Program



BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- A mobile mammogram unit will be seeing patients at Stanton Healthcare on Tuesday, March 21 from 9:00 A.M.-2:30.



Stanton is located at 3684 N Harbor Ln, Boise, ID 83703.



Stanton is a life affirming women's clinic based in Boise, Idaho which has affiliates across the nation and in Belfast, Ireland that provides quality health care to women with a special focus on women facing unexpected pregnancies.



Stanton's goal is to provide the highest standard of care to both mother and child as they work toward replacing Planned Parenthood with clinics that are focused on true women's health care and not abortion.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states; "Stanton Healthcare is delighted to partner with one of the finest hospitals in our region to provide mammograms as part of our wellness and prevention program. We have invited them to bring their mobile mammogram unit to our center to provide this essential service to women.



"This is another major step in our goal to replace Planned Parenthood with clinics that provide true quality women's health care and not abortion.



"As the federal government moves to defund Planned Parenthood, it is critical that we replace them with clinics that are not abortion focused and don't treat women as a commodity. Rather, we must embrace both women and their children and provide them with life affirming quality and compassionate health care choices. Stanton is leading the way in providing compassionate and professional care that treats all with dignity." Barbara Latten, BSN RN and Nurse Manager/Wellness Director for Stanton, adds; "Stanton Healthcare is excited to partner with one of Idaho's leading hospitals to offer mammogram screenings to the women of the Treasure Valley. At Stanton, we believe that caring for women through all stages of life is essential. Preventative services such as mammogram screenings empower women to be proactive in their health and well-being. By offering our services at little to no cost for our clients, we are showing the way forward in offering holistic, compassionate and quality women's healthcare.



"As a registered nurse and woman, I am incredibly grateful for the services that Stanton provides. It is the kind of health care that women truly deserve because it celebrates and values women and their children and does not treat them as property." For more information on interviews call:

Brandi Swindell at 208.867.1307.