Announcing GodLab

New Conference Gathers Leading Christian Authors and Attendees to Engage in Dialogue and Address How the Bible Can Guide Us into the Future



--Pre-Registration Now Open--



SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers and a leading publisher of a wide range of religion and spirituality books, announces the first GodLab conference. This three-day event centers on preeminent thinkers, leaders, and authors engaging in dialog with conference attendees about how we read, live, and understand the Bible today, and its impact on faith, the church, and modern life.



GodLab is open to the public and will be held June 8-10, 2017 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, CA. The theme of the event is "The Bible: Can an Ancient Book Guide Us into the Future?" Confirmed speakers include Diana Butler Bass, Rob Bell, Rachel Held Evans, Dr. Larycia Hawkins, Barbara Brown Taylor, and. N.T. Wright.



HarperOne Senior Vice President and Publisher Mark Tauber said "Our goal in producing GodLab is to provide a stage for some of the most important voices in Christian faith today to talk directly with laypeople about the Bible. The historic Wiltern Theater in the heart of Los Angeles will be transformed into an engaging conference space including a lively café lounge and bookshop. We believe these keynote speakers, the setting, and the mix of attendees will make for a unique experience where people can think, reflect and connect while surrounded by contemporary thought on the critical role and place of the Bible today."



The conference will feature a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive question and answer sessions. GodLab will host an on-site bookstore and café where author autographings and informal conversations will be held with attendees.



HarperOne is the host organization. Partners of GodLab include The Christian Century, Relevant Magazine, Episcopal News Service, The JoPa Group, The Berry Center for Lifelong Learning at Fuller Theological Seminary, San Francisco Theological Seminary and The Caspian Agency.



