The Death of Roe "O Death, where is your sting? O Hades, where is your victory" (1 Corinthians 15:55)



Contact: Rev. Flip Benham, 980-722-4920; Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas, 254-715-3134



WACO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Right after Norma McCorvey's conversion to Christ, she wrote, "I'm Norma McCorvey, the former Jane Roe of the Roe v. Wade decision that brought legal child killing to America. I was persuaded by feminist attorneys to lie; to say that I was raped, and needed an abortion. It was all a lie. Since then, over 50 million babies have been murdered. I will take this burden to my grave. Please, don't follow in my mistakes."



Operation Rescue/Operation Save America is pleased to report that she did not go to the grave with that burden. She went to the grave with the salvation of her Lord. He took the burden, her debt of sin upon Himself and through His crucifixion and resurrection, redeemed Miss Norma's guilt-ridden soul. The old Norma died (Pre Roe) and a new Norma emerged (Post Roe).



When she struggled with the overwhelming guilt of her involvement with abortion, Rev. Flip Benham, who baptized her, gave her this reassuring Scripture, "I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears. Those who look to him are radiant; their faces are never covered with shame." (Psalms 34:4, 5)



Rev. Flip Benham, former National Director of OR/OSA, states, "The three people most instrumental in ushering us into the era of Roe v. Wade, Dr. Barnard Nathanson (founder of NARAL), Sandra Cano (Jane Doe of Doe v. Bolton), and Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade), are now all in the great cloud of witnesses cheering us on as we continue to fight for the lives of our Lord's precious preborn babies. All three lied or were lied to, to give us this damnable law. All three were sinners saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. All three, in their Christian years, did their very best to undo the lies that gave us Roe v. Wade. All three are today more alive than they have ever been. All three have run their lap of the race. It is our turn now! Good night for now Miss Norma – we will see you in the morning!"



Rev. Rusty Lee Thomas, current National Director of OR/OSA states, "Looking back on how the Lord has used this ministry, we rejoice in the thousands of lives that have been spared, the souls that have been saved, like Miss Norma, and the many death camps that have been shut down. We pray the death of Roe (Miss Norma) prophetically signals the death of Roe vs. Wade. May the destroyer of men made in the image of God be destroyed in Jesus' mighty name!"



For those interested in Miss Norma's reflections, here is her poem called Empty Playgrounds.

afterabortion.blogspot.fr/2003/05/empty-playgrounds-poem-by-miss-norma.html



For her full story, check out her book Won by Love, www.amazon.com/Won-Love-Norma-McCorvey/dp/0785286543.