Nation Wide Prayer Network Gets Over 24,000 Listeners for February 2017 Through their Weekly Unification Prayer w/March Breaking New Records

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Nation Wide Prayer Network formally known as City Wide Prayer Network was born out of Pentecost 2014(LINK) in Philadelphia under the leadership of Pastor Gus Roman. Thereafter, the prayer leaders continue their mission to pray and since that time the community Network has grown tremendously in reaching others through their weekly prayer conference calls and social media platforms. A conference call style service offers the public a chance to pray together weekly or log into one of the social media links to be part of a prayer session. There is also the Nation Wide Prayer APP that gets access to the prayer sessions.



Beginning in December 2016, the Network began to tip the scale of population reaching about 10,000, then in January 2017 it climbed to over 15,000 with the social media aspects exploding by way of persons listening to recorded prayers around the globe with free downloads. February 2017 was no different, reaching over 24,000 people. Although the Network has been growing and reaching many in multiple nations, the team could see God turning the page of elevation in February 2017 when their name had to grow too, making it the Nation Wide Prayer Network.



Now with the new heights from God, the team is embarking on identifying other national prayer leaders so they can come together in the spirit of unification and keep prayer a focal point in the cities around the nation. Please consider being a part of this national team by either calling in or logging in to support others praying in the spirit of unification and/or to become a prayer leader. The Nation Wide Prayer Network also welcomes support in other ways, so together the Kingdom of God can be built here on earth.



Why join us? To help strengthen your relationship with the Lord. The power of prayer has the capability to change the world we live in one city at a time!!! Call 515-739-1039 pin 664 110# or Call Toll Free - 844-800-2000 pin 664 110#

Monday - Conference Call - 10pm Midnight Comfort Hour those struggling w/Street life;

Periscope at 9:30pm - Prophet Ugo & Nation Wide Prayer - Deliverance/Prayer;



Wed. - Conference Calls 6am, 12noon, 6pm & 10pm - Nation Wide Prayer Leaders

Periscope 9:30pm - Nation Wide Prayer & Prophet Ugo - Prayer/Teaching;



Friday - Periscope 9:30pm - Prophet Ugo & Nation Wide Prayer - Deliverance/Prayer;



Saturday - Periscope 9:30pm - Prophet Ugo & Nation Wide Prayer - Prayer/Teaching;

*See Link for More Schedule Details(Calendar)



Yes, our March 2017 listeners have reached an all time high being close to 49,000. To God be the glory!!!!



Nation Wide Prayer Network an intentional and prayerful effort to encourage believers to have a growing relationship with the Holy Spirit, and to advance the Kingdom of God through the use of technology.