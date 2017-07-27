Mission America Coalition Names Millennial Evangelist Nick Hall CEO

"It's fitting that God would lead us to select an evangelist to carry on this movement to a new generation for the expansion of the Gospel has always been the focus of the Mission America Coalition." -- Dr. Paul Cedar, Chairman of the Mission America Coalition



Contact: Jennifer Willingham (for PULSE), 615-483-4729, [email protected]; Noel Foutz (for Mission America Coalition), [email protected]



PALM DESERT, Calif., July 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Nick Hall, the 35-year-old founder of PULSE and visionary behind Together 2016, will be named President and CEO of the Mission America Coalition, one of the nation's most significant conveners of Christian leaders and organizations focused upon evangelism and discipleship.



The Mission America Coalition was launched in 1993 by the United States' Committee of the global Lausanne Movement. The Lausanne Movement was founded in 1974 by Rev. Billy Graham as he developed a passion to unite all evangelicals in the common task of the total evangelization of the world.



What started as the U.S. representative voice of the Lausanne Movement, the Mission America Coalition has become a significant part of the Christian landscape in our nation. Today, Rev. Graham sits as the honorary chair of the Mission America Coalition. The Coalition regularly convenes national leaders in advance of the Gospel in North America, most recently through its Love2020 initiative that aims to reach every American with the authentic love of Jesus by the end of 2020. The Mission America Coalition's diverse activities have a single focus: evangelism and discipleship in the United States.



"It is with joy that we welcome Nick Hall as our incoming President/CEO of the Mission America Coalition," said Dr. Paul Cedar, Chairman of Mission America Coalition. "It's fitting that God would lead us to select an evangelist to carry on this movement to a new generation for the expansion of the Gospel has always been the focus of the Mission America Coalition. I believe Nick Hall has been uniquely anointed by God to share the Gospel, and we believe he has a voice and message that will resonate with this generation and bring together leaders for the cause of evangelism."



"Evangelism is my passion, and it has been the entire focus of my adult life," said Hall. "I'm honored to join the Mission America Coalition and I'm praying and believing for a great move of God in our generation. As leaders in the Church, we have been given the charge not only to train up young leaders but also to collaborate with them. I believe this generation is hungry for Jesus, and we're doing everything we can to make Jesus known."



Dr. Cedar continued, "God has wonderfully prepared Nick to assume this significant leadership role, and we thank God for it."



Nick Hall will continue involvement with PULSE even as he assumes his role at the Mission America Coalition for "PULSE is itself a coalition of evangelists." Last year, Hall and PULSE gathered hundreds of thousands on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Together 2016. The event, which the Washington Post reported was filled with prayer for hope and reconciliation.



Dr. Cedar concludes, "with all my heart I believe the Gospel of Jesus is the hope of the world, and my prayer for Mission America is that the Gospel will shine as brightly as ever before through the ongoing work of this wonderful coalition."



The Board of the Mission America Coalition includes the presidents of many nationally respected Christian organizations such as the National Association of Evangelicals and CRU (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ). It also includes denominational leaders, senior executives from a number of Christian colleges and universities, and executives from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.



PULSE, founded in 2006 by evangelist Nick Hall, is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to empower the Church and awaken culture to the reality of Jesus. In the tradition of Rev. Billy Graham, PULSE was started by students on a college campus and has expanded to host large-scale evangelism events in cities and stadiums throughout the United States and internationally. In July 2016, PULSE held a massive event on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Together 2016 drew hundreds of thousands from across the nation for a day of prayer, worship, and commissioning.



The Mission America Coalition (MAC), founded in 1993 by the U.S. Committee of the Lausanne Movement, is an alliance of leaders in evangelism and discipleship whose exclusive focus is to mobilize the church to spread the Gospel of Jesus in deed and word. The Coalition has had executive-level involvement from 81 denominations, more than 350 parachurch organizations, and countless national, regional, and local networks.



Dr. Paul Cedar is the Chairman and outgoing CEO of the Mission America Coalition. Before joining the Mission America Coalition, he served as the President of the Evangelical Free Church of America for two three-year terms, as the Senior Pastor of Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena, California, for 10 years, as Executive Pastor and Pastor of Evangelism at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, and as pastor of several Evangelical Free Churches. He was also a Crusade Associate with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and a Crusade Director with evangelist Leighton Ford. Dr. Cedar has also served as Chairman of the Lausanne Committee for World Evangelization, and currently serves as a member of the National Prayer Committee. He is the author of eight books. Paul and his wife Jeannie live in California and have three children and four grandchildren.



Nick Hall is the founder and chief communicator of PULSE, a nonprofit organization at the center of the largest student-led prayer and outreach efforts in America today. As an evangelistic voice to the next generation, Nick Hall has shared the Gospel at hundreds of events to millions of students and is regularly featured as a speaker for pastors' gatherings, student conferences, training events, and festivals around the world. Nick is the author of Reset: Jesus Changes Everything (Multnomah, 2016). He sits on the leadership teams of US Lausanne Committee, the National Association of Evangelicals, and the student advisory team for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA). Nick, his wife, Tiffany, and their two children live in Minneapolis, MN.

