365-Day Collection of Devotions Written for Hillary Rodham Clinton During Her Presidential Campaign Announced, with Foreword by the Former Secretary of State

NASHVILLE, March 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Few people know that during the 2016 presidential campaign, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton received a devotion every day. Over the course of those 20 months, Rev. Dr. Bill Shillady--a pastoral friend of Clinton's--and a handful of other pastors provided the Democratic nominee with spiritual support to stay strong through arguably one of the more contentious elections in American history.

"I've known Hillary for many years and have seen the importance her faith plays in her resolve in serving the community. These devotions were one way to bolster her during a particularly trying time," said Shillady.

Now many of these devotions are being made public. Entitled Strong For a Moment Like This--The Daily Devotions of Hillary Rodham Clinton, the collection--published by Abingdon Press--includes 365 of the more than 600 devotions written for Clinton, along with personal notes, portions of her speeches, and headlines that provide context for that day's devotion. Clinton is writing the foreword, the first time post-election readers will have a chance to hear directly from her about her faith during this time.

"During the campaign, the emails from Bill [Shillady] were the first I opened each morning. They gave me strength," said Clinton.

"The Christian faith provides a deep reservoir of wisdom and challenge. In this wonderful collection of meditations and reflections we share Secretary Clinton's encounters with Scripture and insights born of the rich Christian tradition that helped her claim her identity and shape her inner spiritual life and outer witness to reflect her love of God and neighbor," said Rev. Brian K. Milford, President & Publisher, United Methodist Publishing House / Abingdon Press.

The book's devotions are organized into 12 themes, such as Forgiveness, Doing Good, Courage, and Women. A portion of the proceeds from the book will go to the United Methodist City Society in New York. The jacketed hardcover will be available August.

"We couldn't be more excited to publish this collection of devotions. They demonstrate the immense strength that comes from a spiritual support system, regardless of your faith," said Audrey Kidd, Chief Revenue & Customer Experience Officer, United Methodist Publishing House / Abingdon Press. "We're thankful to Rev. Shillady and Secretary Clinton for sharing these devotions, giving readers strength for whatever goals they're pursuing in their own lives."

Hillary Rodham Clinton has served as secretary of state, U.S. senator from New York, first lady of the United States, first lady of Arkansas, a practicing lawyer and law professor, and an activist. But the first thing her friends and family will tell you is that she's never forgotten where she came from or who she's been fighting for throughout her life. A life-long United Methodist, this is her first book project with Abingdon Press.

Rev. Dr. Bill Shillady has served as Executive Director of the United Methodist City Society since September 2008. Before taking this position, he served as a pastor for 29 years. Over the years, Shillady has served on a variety of boards and committees of the New York Annual Conference as well as community based programs and boards. He is a member of the cabinet of the New York Annual Conference. He has been a delegate to the last two general conferences. He serves on the Wespath Benefits and Investments board of directors, and he serves on the Mayor's Faith Leaders Advisory Council for the City of New York.

Shillady also co-officiated with Rabbi James Ponet at the Chelsea Clinton-Marc Mesvinsky wedding in July of 2010. He led the memorial service for Dorothy Rodham, the mother of Hillary Rodham Clinton. He maintains a pastoral relationship with the Clinton family.

