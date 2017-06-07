Press Conf. on Bipartisan 'Iraq & Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act'

House to take up genocide bill; Press conference set for Weds. June 7th

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (NJ-04) will hold a press conference Wednesday along with Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18); the head of the Knights of Columbus, Supreme Knight Carl Anderson, and; Haider Elias, President of the Yazidi organization Yazda.

Smith is the chairman of the House Global Human Rights Subcommittee, and author of the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act (H.R. 390), co-authored by Eshoo, and co-sponsored by 44 other Members. The House is slated to vote on the bill this Tuesday and send the measure to the Senate. The bill is supported by a wide range of prominent organizations and all the former U.S. Ambassadors-at-Large for War Crimes Issues.

Since 2013, Smith has chaired nine Congressional hearings on atrocities in Iraq and Syria, including The ISIS Genocide Declaration: What Next? and Fulfilling the Humanitarian Imperative: Assisting Victims of ISIS Violence. Six months ago, Smith traveled to Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq to witness first-hand the plight of genocide survivors and see the humanitarian assistance from organizations like the Knights of Columbus to more than 70,000 Christians--one third of Christians remaining in Iraq--who escaped ISIS.

Who:

· Chris Smith (R-NJ-04) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA-18)

· Haider Elias, President of the human rights group Yazda, whose brother and two cousins were slain by ISIS

· Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus

What: Press Conference on the bipartisan Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 11 AM

Where: House Triangle (PICTURED), which is located in the grassy triangle area on the Capitol Building's East Front lawn, just off Independence Ave. near the intersection of New Jersey Ave. (RAIN LOCATION: 2255 Rayburn HOB)