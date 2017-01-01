President Trump's Travel Ban Does Not Go Far Enough

"The ban on travel from these seven nations is a good start, but does not go far enough. We should discuss the existential threat posed by Islam."

-- Randall A. Terry

Randall A. Terry, M.A. Diplomacy, Concentration in International Terrorism, and producer of the documentary "What Would Muhammad Do? Islamic Terrorism Explained,"

A brief overview of President Trump's travel ban from seven Muslim nations vindicates his decision.

Syria is in civil war, and is a breeding ground for ISIS. Somalia is a failed state, with regular kidnappings for ransom by Islamic terrorists, and Muslim terrorists running much of the country. Libya is in chaos, with large swaths under the control of Muslim terrorists; Iraq has multiple cities and tens of thousands of square miles under the control of ISIS; Yemen is a continual site of Muslim terrorist attacks, with large number of known Sunni and Shiite terrorists. Sudan has been racked by civil war (Muslim vs. Christian) for generations, with Muslim terrorists kidnapping, enslaving, or slaughtering Christians by the thousands.

Iran - with a long history of training and arming Muslims terrorists - has the dubious distinction of being a State Sponsor of Terrorism, where the Mullahs help recruit, arm, and dispatch Muslim terrorists.

Yet anti-Trump forces suggest that President Trump's efforts to protect Americans from terrorism rivals abandoning Jews at the outset of WWII. That is absurd. The nations on this list are clearly connected to Islamic terrorism. The Jews were not connected in any way to terrorism; rather, they were the victims of state sponsored terrorism from the Nazis.

The potential problem with President Trump's Executive Order is that it does not go far enough on two counts: First, the list of nations; second, identifying the existential threat of Islam to the West.

Almost all the Muslim terrorist attacks in the U.S. were committed by Muslims from Pakistan, Egypt, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, and the biggest villain of all: Saudi Arabia. Most of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi Arabian Muslims, who were in America legally. We should remember that Saudi oil sheiks are the number one private financiers of Islamic terrorism in the world. Hence, American gas pumps help fund Muslim terror.

The Islamic terrorist attacks in Boston, San Bernardino, and Chattanooga were all committed by Muslims who were in the U.S. legally from nations NOT on the current list.

If we are going to curtail the number of Muslim terror attacks in western nations, we must discuss expanding the list of nations from which immigrants are prohibited entry, or greatly curtailed by EXTREME vetting.

But beyond foreign born Muslim terrorists, a significant amount of Islamic terrorism in America, Canada, and Europe was committed by Muslims who were citizens of the countries in which they attacked – such as the Orlando terrorist - born in those nations after their parents emigrated from a Muslim nation. A handful - such as Alton Nolan who beheaded Colleen Hufford in Oklahoma - are converts to Islam, not born of Muslim parents.

The biggest problem with the current ban and the wagons circling to defend it, is that they avoid the glaring truth: we are dealing with MUSLIM terrorists. ISLAMIC terrorism. MUSLIM Jihadists. The brutality of ISLAMIC SHARIA LAW. Whether we like it or not, this is about Islam.

The inescapable truth – written in blood spilt by Muslim terrorists from the dawn of Islam to this very day – is that by its own admission, Islam is a religion of the sword.

Muhammad – the Founder of Islam -- after winning the battle of Badr, ordered his men regarding hostages: "Let not one of them escape without paying a ransom or losing his head."

When the Jews of Medina rejected him as a prophet, he ordered his followers: "Kill any Jew who falls under your power."

After subjugating multitudes through war and terror, Muhammad boasted: "I have been given superiority over the other prophets…I have been made victorious with terror (cast in the hearts of the enemy)…spoils have been made lawful to me…"

Muhammad made this claim: "I have been commanded to fight people until they testify that there is no god but Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah…If they say it, they have saved their blood and possessions from me…"

These quotes are not "taken out of context." They are part of the bloody battle plan left by Muhammad to his followers; this is the script that Muslim terrorists follow.

Islam – the brutal, oppressive ideology and law code of Islam – is the driving force of Muslim terrorists today. Terrorists have not "hijacked the peaceful religion of Islam." No. They are following the words and example of Muhammad, the Founder of Islam.

The defenders of President Trump's Executive order should discuss what many of them know to be true: Islam is at war with us. We must systematically begin to prohibit entrance to immigrants who follow the ideology and "prophet" that commands them to decapitate hostages, slaughter Jews, enslave women, and pursue world domination for Islam through terror.

