Thrivent Trust Company Welcomes New Board Members

Three appointments will further help top trust company guide clients in 'stewarding their assets wisely and well'

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Thrivent Trust Company has welcomed three new board members to help guide the company's leadership team as they work to enable clients to make financial decisions consistent with their faith and values.

Photo: Joining Thrivent Trust Company's board are (left to right) former corporate attorney Kim King, pastor and author Dr. Crawford W. Loritts, and former gubernatorial Deputy Chief of Staff Marilee J. Springer.

Joining the board are former corporate attorney Kim King, pastor and author Dr. Crawford W. Loritts, and former gubernatorial Deputy Chief of Staff Marilee J. Springer.

Thrivent Trust Company consists of two divisions, Ronald Blue Trust and Thrivent Trust. Ronald Blue Trust division serves individuals and families across generations with complex financial needs and helps them to enjoy a healthier relationship with money and be inspired to live more generously. Thrivent Trust provides trust and estate settlement services, as well as investment management solutions, through Thrivent Financial representatives who serve individuals across the United States.

"We are delighted to have three people of such character bringing their experience and wisdom to support our mission," said Nick Stonestreet, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Thrivent Trust Company. "Their varied backgrounds and expertise will further enrich our board in ensuring we continue to assist people in stewarding their assets wisely and well."

An attorney and executive with Exxon Mobile Corporation for 33 years until her retirement in 2015, King serves on several nonprofits as a board member or adviser. Part of the leadership council of Women Doing Well, she is a speaker and an author of a new book titled "When Women Give" who lives in Houston.

Senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, Ga., Loritts has spoken extensively at churches, colleges, seminaries, conferences and outreach events throughout the United States and overseas. The author of eight books, he is a visiting professor at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill.

Springer is a partner at Ice Miller law firm in Indianapolis, having returned there in 2014 after serving as deputy chief of staff and senior policy director for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence. She specializes in corporate, governance, and tax issues for tax-exempt organizations.

