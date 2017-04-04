Federal Court Hearing Tuesday, April 4, in Clinton Email Case, Judicial Watch Seeking Answers on Abedin/Weiner Laptop Emails Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, April 3, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch today announced a hearing will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2017, regarding Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails that were sent or received during her tenure from February 2009 to January 31, 2013, as well as all emails by other State Department employees to Clinton regarding her non-'state.gov' email address ( Judicial Watch, Inc. v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:15-cv-00687)). The case is before Judge James E. Boasberg. Items of discussion at the hearing will be the emails of Clinton aide Huma Abedin that were found on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, Abedin's estranged husband. Judicial Watch also will be seeking answers as to the timing of the release of Clinton's emails that were recovered by the FBI in its investigation of the server used by Clinton and others. The State Department has previously been ordered to produce documents to Judicial Watch, and is currently processing 500 pages per month from disk one of seven available disks. At the upcoming hearing, the State Department must address the number of documents subject to FOIA on the remaining disks. The hearing details are: Date: April 4, 2017 Time: 10:00 a.m. Location: Courtroom 19 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia 333 Constitution Ave NW Washington, DC 20001 MORE

