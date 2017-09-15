Judicial Watch: Obama Travel Cost Now $105,662,975.27

Federal Appeals Court Hearing Set for September 15 on Secret Service Failure to Comply with Additional Presidential Travel Information Requests



Judicial Watch also released travel expenses related to President Trump's travel totaling $4,082,427.71



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch today announced it obtained travel records from the Secret Service in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, bringing the known total of travel expenses for former President Barack Obama and his family to $105,662,975.27. The latest records show President Trump's travel expenses total slightly over $4 million.



Judicial Watch also announced that oral argument will be heard on Friday, September 15, 2017, in an additional FOIA lawsuit challenging the district court's dismissal of Judicial Watch's claim that Homeland Security has a history of violating FOIA's requirements in the processing of Judicial Watch's requests. (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security (No. 1:15-cv-01983)). Judicial Watch sought discovery in this case.



The hearing will be held before D.C. Circuit Judges Judith W. Rogers, Sri Srinivasan, and Cornelia T.L. Pillard:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2017



Time: 9:30 A.M.



Location: Courtroom 31

U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

333 Constitution Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001

The new Obama travel records obtained from the Secret Service were the result of a FOIA lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security (No. 1:17-cv-01007)). Judicial Watch's lawsuit produced the following travel records showing a total of $3,696,266.56 for Obama travel:

Michelle Obama's trip to Morocco cost $128,108.47 in hotels; $88,725.60 in car rentals; $1,476.07 in gas/oil and $972.22 in cell phone charges for a total of $244,218.01



Michelle Obama's trip to Liberia cost $55,220 in hotels; $44,000 in car rentals; $2,500 in gas/oil and $1,000 in cell phone charges for a total of $107,890



Michelle Obama's trip to Spain cost $79,764.49 in hotels; $81,750.99 in car rentals and $4,547 in staff overtime pay for a total of $166,062.48



Obama's November 2016 appearance at a Clinton campaign rally in Orlando, FL. cost $150,530.99 in hotels; $103,526.96 in air/rail; $11,588.76 in car rentals and $5,829 in equipment for a total of $271,467.71



Obama's trip to Los Angeles in October 2016, which included two fundraisers and an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" cost $127,822 in hotels; $38,715 in air/rail; $24,326 in equipment and $4,992.30 in car rentals for a total of $195,855



Michelle Obama's October 2016 appearance at a Clinton campaign rally in North Carolina cost $13,206 in hotels; $11,965 in air/rail and $1,331 in car rentals for a total of $26,502



The Obama family trip to Martha's Vineyard in August 2016 cost $2,512,380.88 in hotels; $89,586.82 in rental cars; $53,234.69 in air/rail and $29,068.97 in miscellaneous expenditures for a total of $2,684,271.36



The Secret Service spent $1,862,230.74 on the Obamas' final Christmas to Honolulu on the taxpayers' dime: $1,765,583.12 on hotels and $96,647.62 on car rentals.

MORE: www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-obama-travel-cost-now-105662975-27/