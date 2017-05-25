'Huckabee' Coming to TBN Fall 2017 Former Fox News Channel Host, Presidential Candidate Gov. Mike Huckabee will Launch Hour-Long Talk Show Focusing on News, Issues, Entertainment and Faith



LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Former Arkansas Governor, presidential candidate, and longtime popular political commentator Mike Huckabee has teamed up with global faith-and-family television leader Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) for a new weekly news and talk show premiering this fall exclusively on TBN. "Huckabee" will combine Gov. Huckabee's commentary on news-of-the-day and current issues, along with guests from the worlds of politics, entertainment and faith. The program will follow a similar format from his fan-favorite Fox News Channel talk show of the same title, which aired on the network from 2008 until 2015 and averaged nearly 2 million viewers, with more than half of those falling in the 25-54 demographic. "Huckabee" will be taped in front of a live studio audience in Nashville, Tenn.



"We are excited to add 'Huckabee' to our lineup at TBN, as the first of many new developments at our network," says TBN Chairman Matt Crouch. "Mike has a decades-long reputation for compassionate statesmanship, solid biblical counsel, and solid common sense perspective. His is a welcome voice of wisdom, integrity, and faith that America sorely needs right now."



"TBN is the perfect home for this new television offering," says Huckabee. "I am grateful to Matt Crouch for sharing the vision of a weekend destination on TV where we talk to newsmakers and celebrities in a civil and respectful manner as well as introduce America to some not-so-famous people whose stories remind us that the greatness of our nation is about the people who love God, raise their families, and serve their neighbors."



He adds, "The show will make its home in Nashville, TN, right in the middle of America. It's one of the fastest growing cities in the nation and a totally fun place to be. And there's just a wee bit of amazing talent there. Expect some politics and current events, but if you originate in Nashville and don't feature music, you would be run out of Nashville! We will inform, inspire, and entertain."



One of the nation's foremost Christian and political voices, Gov. Huckabee has built a career as a public servant and as a strong spokesman for faith and family values. After serving Arkansas as its 44th Governor (1996-2007), one of the longest serving in that office, Gov. Huckabee made a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2008.



In 2008 he went on to host "Huckabee" on Fox News Channel until 2015 when he left to explore a potential bid for the presidency. He also hosted the syndicated radio show The Huckabee Report, which aired three times daily on nearly 600 radio stations across the nation from 2008-2015. He has authored numerous books including the New York Times bestsellers God, Guns, Grits and Gravy, and Do the Right Thing, and continues to be a Fox News Channel contributor, and one of the nation's most sought-after speakers.



About the Trinity Broadcasting Network

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world's largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world's most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the TBN Networks, visit us at tbn.org.

