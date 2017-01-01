Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Sues Justice Department for Records About Top FBI Official Ties to Top Clinton Ally Sues for Records on Links Between FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe



Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch, 202-646-5172



WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Judicial Watch announced that it today filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit on behalf of Jeffrey A. Danik, a retired FBI supervisory special agent, against the U.S. Department of Justice for records concerning FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (Jeffrey A. Danik vs. U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:17-cv-01792)). Danik worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for almost 30 years.



The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia in support of Danik's October 25, 2016, and February 28, 2017, FOIA requests for records about McCabe's "conflicts of interest" regarding his wife's (Dr. Jill McCabe's) political campaign, and McCabe's reporting to the FBI of any job interviews or offers. Specifically, the two FOIA requests seek: Text messages and emails of McCabe containing "Dr. Jill McCabe," "Jill," "Common Good VA," "Terry McAuliffe," "Clinton," "Virginia Democratic Party," "Democrat," "Conflict," "Senate," "Virginia Senate," "Until I return," "Paris," "France," "Campaign," "Run," "Political," "Wife," "Donation," "OGC," "Email," or "New York Times." MORE www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/retired-fbi-special-sues-justice-department-records-top-fbi-official-ties-top-clinton-ally/

Share Tweet