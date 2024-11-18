Victory Church Reaches $100 Million in Support for Missions Church Celebrates Global Impact



Victory Church

Nov. 18, 2024



ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- From bringing aid to war-torn regions, to rescuing men, women and children from trafficking, and even helping to free people from modern-day slavery, Victory Church has been on mission to share the love and hope of Jesus with the world.



Founding Pastor, Dennis Rouse: "When we started this church 34 years ago, the Lord spoke to me and He said, 'you're always going to be a tithing church, but I want you to double that... I want you to give twice as much. Instead of giving 10 percent out of the church, give 20 percent out of the church.' So, I set goal for the tenure that we were here, of $100 million."



To reach the $100 million milestone, the church dedicated more than 20 percent of its giving to missions over the last 34 years—making a tremendous local and global impact on hundreds of missionaries, organizations and projects from Georgia to places all over the world.



"This isn't about us. The victory isn't ours. The victory belongs to Jesus. This is all for God's name. This is all for God's fame. This is for His kingdom," said Senior Pastor Johnson Bowie. "This is the Good News of the gospel. The point of our faith isn't just to gather. It's also to scatter and change the world around us."



God has provided abundantly through His people by joining them together to bring the kingdom of heaven to earth—which has changed countless lives for generations to come, with ministry partners like Convoy of Hope, an organization with a passion to feed the world through children's feeding initiatives, community outreach, and disaster response, and Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries, an organization dedicated to providing emergency assistance to families residing in Gwinnett County across Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Doraville and Tucker, Georgia. They serve 50 to 70 families a day through their food pantry, job readiness classes, on-site hiring events, money management courses, and health fairs.



Mending the Gap, one of Victory's long-time partners, is a nonprofit organization that provides more than 600 low-income seniors with a bi-weekly distribution of healthy food, toiletries and other household supplies—free of charge and without a waiting list.



"Victory Church has generously provided the resources we need to deliver food and essential supplies to seniors, including vehicles, freezers and refrigerators, along with plenty of volunteers willing to support our programs. In fact, the church encourages members to serve and equips them to do so," said Fay Josephs, founder and executive director of Mending the Gap. "Thanks to continuous support from Victory Church, we are able to fulfill our mission to keep seniors healthy, independent and connected."



Founded by Pastors Dennis and Colleen Rouse in 1990, Victory began from meager beginnings but with monumental faith. "Early on, I heard from God, 'If you're going to do something significant financially you're going to have to trust me by sowing first.' In our first year, God challenged us to give everything except the first two weeks of bills to missions. The second year, we did the same thing. The third year, we did it again. The Lord just kept multiplying it." said Pastor Dennis Rouse.



"Our new goal is $200 million! We will continue to stand on God's faithfulness and goodness to advance His kingdom, to impact lives for His glory, on earth."



About Victory Church

Victory Church, founded in 1990, is a multicultural, multigenerational church of more than 20,000 people representing more than 120 nations across four physical campuses in the greater Atlanta area and a thriving, internationally reaching online campus. As the inspired Word of God, the Bible is our blueprint for life. Our vision is to be a house of prayer that fulfills Acts 1:8, by making disciples of Jesus through four pillars: building families, transforming communities, reconciling cultures, and impacting nations. We are ever focused on emancipating God's greatness, releasing what He has put in us for His glory in the world around us! For more information visit victoryatl.com.



