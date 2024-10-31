The Grit and Grace Project® Publishes First-Ever Print and Digital Guidebook Series



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Grit and Grace Life

Oct. 31, 2024



ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Grit and Grace Project®, a 501(c)(3) faith-based media organization for women, recently announced the publication of its new book series, "Smart Living in Small Bites." Created by president and co-founder Darlene Brock, the series is designed as a journaling companion guide for women who find themselves up against a specific life challenge and wish they had a friend who understood and could walk alongside them.



The authors in this series assume the role of that friend, having experienced the same challenge themselves. They share their stories, the problems they encountered, the wisdom they gained, and the steps they took to find hope. These books fill a void in the marketplace for companion guidebooks on life challenges that invite the reader to take actionable steps toward healing.



In each section of the book, readers will find prompts and blank pages that offer the opportunity to journal their experiences, emotions, and steps they wish to take to move forward. Each eBook contains a QR code that leads to a free, printable journal.



Every guidebook provides understanding, wisdom, and encouragement, all undergirded by the strength of faith, which is the hallmark of this series.



Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist TobyMac shares: "Darlene Brock was one of the early influences on my professional music career. I was a young artist and ready to carve out a path when she came alongside me and began to guide me regarding all the ins and outs of the music industry.



"Darlene and I both have experienced loss in this world and have had to walk down some really hard roads on this journey called life.



"She has taken her painful experiences and her practical wisdom and created a series of guidebooks called 'Smart Living in Small Bites' to let women who are going through difficult times know that they are not alone and that there are others they can walk with and share their burdens." In each guidebook, the reader will: Read a story—a story like theirs



Discover the problem the author faced and the steps she took



Find courage through her confidence and hope



Pen their own story and struggles on the pages provided



Take comfort in realizing they don't have to walk alone The Grit and Grace Project® plans to release new guidebooks in early 2025. The following books are currently available for purchase on Amazon:



"When Marriage Is Hard"



"When Suicide Touches Your Life"



"When Your Past Abuse Still Hurts"



"When Anxiety Won't Let Go"



Grit and Grace Life is a community of women–from all ages and stages–committed to transforming women's lives by sharing our hard-earned wisdom, equipping them with the grit and grace needed to conquer life's challenges, and inspiring a passion to follow Christ, the greatest source of our strength.



SOURCE Grit and Grace Life



CONTACT:Tess Lopez, Content & Marketing Manager, 239-349-2600, tess@thegritandgraceproject.org



Share Tweet