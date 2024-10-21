All God's Children International Launches Public Phase of $22 Million Campaign, Unlocking Hope

Campaign Aims to Help Over 1.2 Million Children Worldwide Break Through Trauma

All God's Children International (AGCI)

Oct. 21, 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 21, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- All God's Children International (AGCI) is excited to announce the public phase of its $22 million comprehensive campaign, Unlocking Hope. This initiative seeks to transform the lives of more than 1,275,000 vulnerable children around the world by empowering local leaders to disrupt the trauma that tears children away from families, so no child of God will ever be alone again.

Since launching in 2022, the campaign has raised $20 million, with just $2 million left to reach its $22 million goal. AGCI is calling on its supporters to be part of this final push to help unlock hope and healing for children around the globe.

Hollen Frazier, AGCI's President, said, "God has given us a mission to be His hands and feet in this world. Through the Unlocking Hope campaign, we are answering His call to bring love and healing to His children. It is our faith that drives us to this work—to restore what was lost and bring light to the darkness. We are trusting in His provision and are inviting others to walk alongside us as we carry His hope to those in need."

Inspired by Jeremiah 29:11, "'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future,'" the campaign is grounded in a deep sense of purpose and faith that God's plan will unfold through the hearts of those who give and support this important work.

Three Pillars of the Unlocking Hope Campaign

The campaign focuses on three strategic objectives:

Empowering the Nation of Colombia

AGCI will establish a team of 41 multi-disciplinary leaders in Colombia, using AGCI's child advocacy model to bring hope and healing to vulnerable children. This team will lead efforts to transform Colombia's child welfare system and create long-term change.

Growing Impact Across Latin America

AGCI's work in Colombia is inspiring other nations across Latin America to transform their child welfare systems. By sharing its proven model, AGCI is helping these nations empower their own children to heal and thrive.

Transforming Care for Children Worldwide

AGCI is expanding its efforts globally, providing innovative child advocacy and family care models to ensure vulnerable children worldwide break free from trauma and experience healing.

Call to Action

With $2 million left to raise, AGCI is inviting all donors to help bring the Unlocking Hope campaign to its full potential. Contributions today will directly impact the lives of vulnerable children, bringing them closer to hope and a brighter future. You can give at allgodschildren.org/unlocking-hope.

About All God's Children International (AGCI)

All God's Children International is the world's leading child advocacy and trauma disruptor organization. AGCI is relentlessly committed to responding to Christ's call to care for His most vulnerable children. All around the world, AGCI is standing up for children who need family now by dismantling trauma and unlocking new futures for children worldwide.

AGCI is dedicated to its mission to answer God's call to provide the love and care that every child deserves, knowing that as part of the body of Christ, it is possible to disrupt trauma by healing its source. Because no child should be alone.

CONTACT: Angela Hood, Vice President of Marketing, All God's Children International, 971-244-1466, ahood@allgodschildren.org

