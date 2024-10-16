Love Zambia Campaign with Andrew Palau Reaches More Than 731,000 People Through Ministry in 5 Cities Across Zambia

Luis Palau Association

Oct. 16, 2024



LUSAKA, Zambia, Oct. 16, 2024 /



The 5-month campaign – led by evangelist Andrew Palau and his wife, Wendy – featured gatherings throughout the region, reaching every sector of society. For the lead-up to the festival in the capital city of Lusaka, the Luis Palau Association took to sharing the Good News at local prisons, eyeglass and medical clinics, a women's dinner, sports clinics, school outreaches, a business and civic leaders event, and more. All this was in anticipation of the free, three-day festival at National Heroes Stadium on September 13-15. The Love Zambia Festival and ministry week reached more than 374,900 people in person with the Good News and led more than 154,600 people in a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.



The culminating three-day festival featured music and live performances from Don Moen, Pompi, Ephraim, Mag 44, Temwani, Nathan Nyirenda, and more. In addition to the musical line-up from mainstage, the family-friendly event incorporated a children's area, which included carnival rides, bounce houses, and a special Gospel program for kids, as well as action sports demonstrations (featuring The Stunt Dudes). Andrew Palau highlighted the program each night by sharing a clear Gospel message from the main stage and challenging those in the crowd to give their life to Jesus Christ. Tens of thousands of local believers (who were trained by the Palau team) helped counsel and follow up with each new believer at the festival. Bibles for the World also played a key role by providing 310,000 Gospels of John and 30,000 New Testaments in 3 languages to help new believers grow in Christ.



Over and above the campaign in Lusaka, Andrew and Wendy also invited more than 60 partner evangelists from 11 nations—in connection with Palau's Global Network of Evangelists—to help spread the Good News throughout the surrounding area. Partnering with thousands of local churches, they held additional evangelistic partner festivals and gatherings in Kalulushi, Mufulira, Chingola, and Ndola. Through the wider Love Zambia campaign, an additional 356,534 individuals were reached in person, with 66,070 making a decision to follow Christ.



On top of the plethora of on-the-ground events that took place in Zambia, the team also spearheaded an innovative digital evangelism strategy, sharing the Good News of Jesus through targeted social media ads. Through Palau's digital evangelism strategy, more than 100,000 people have been reached with Gospel ads throughout Zambia, with 20,000 indicated decisions for Jesus Christ.



In total – including all events and gatherings in Lusaka, as well as the surrounding four cities – organizers estimate more than 731,000 people were reached in person with the Gospel and more than 240,000 people indicated a commitment to Jesus Christ.



While local leaders begin the follow-up and discipleship process with new believers, the Palau Association will move on to support similar campaigns in cities across the globe. Upcoming events for the Palau Association include efforts in Argentina, China, the Dominican Republic, Nevada, and more.



You can learn more about the Luis Palau Association and their worldwide work at



ABOUT THE LUIS PALAU ASSOCIATION

For more than 60 years the Luis Palau Association has existed to proclaim the Good News, unite the Church, and impact cities worldwide. In addition to citywide evangelistic festivals and an ever-growing global network of evangelists, the team also uses a far-reaching media ministry including online Bible training and daily radio shows on 5,539 radio outlets in 59 countries and a social media community of nearly 20 million followers hearing daily Gospel messages and encouragement. The Palau Association has had the opportunity to work with thousands of churches in hundreds of cities around the world, including nine top global cities: London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, Moscow, Madrid, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Washington D.C. They also have strong international experience with extensive ethnic and cultural understanding.



ABOUT ANDREW PALAU

For more than 25 years Andrew Palau has shared the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of individuals around the world through festivals, digital media, and the printed word. In his role as evangelist for the Luis Palau Association, he has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide evangelistic outreach to every sector of society. He has led hundreds of citywide campaigns on six continents, with notable festivals in Washington, DC; New York City, New York; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Manado, Indonesia; Cairo, Egypt; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bogota, Colombia; San Jose, Costa Rica; Kingston, Jamaica; Lilongwe, Malawi; Abidjan‎, Cote d'Ivoire; and Manchester, England.



Andrew is also passionate about raising up other evangelists through a global network spanning 71 nations, offering encouragement and insight to nearly two thousand emerging voices.



Andrew's weekly radio broadcasts and ongoing digital Gospel campaigns are heard by millions of people in nearly every nation. He is also the author of multiple books, including Secret Life of a Fool, a retelling of his personal journey to faith in Christ, and What is Christmas?, a groundbreaking evangelistic book published in China in 2012.



He and his wife, Wendy, live in Portland, Oregon, close to the world headquarters of the Palau ministry. They have three children, Christopher, Jonathan, and Sadie.



SOURCE Luis Palau Association



CONTACT: Jay Fordice,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYOct. 16, 2024LUSAKA, Zambia, Oct. 16, 2024 / Christian Newswire / -- In a massive effort to share hope with hundreds of thousands of Zambians, the Luis Palau Association partnered with more than 4,900 churches across denominational lines to accomplish the Love Zambia Festival. This nationwide evangelistic campaign trained tens of thousands of Christians and reached hundreds of thousands of individuals with the Good News of Jesus Christ, culminating in a massive 3-day festival in the capital city of Lusaka.The 5-month campaign – led by evangelist Andrew Palau and his wife, Wendy – featured gatherings throughout the region, reaching every sector of society. For the lead-up to the festival in the capital city of Lusaka, the Luis Palau Association took to sharing the Good News at local prisons, eyeglass and medical clinics, a women's dinner, sports clinics, school outreaches, a business and civic leaders event, and more. All this was in anticipation of the free, three-day festival at National Heroes Stadium on September 13-15. The Love Zambia Festival and ministry week reached more than 374,900 people in person with the Good News and led more than 154,600 people in a personal commitment to Jesus Christ.The culminating three-day festival featured music and live performances from Don Moen, Pompi, Ephraim, Mag 44, Temwani, Nathan Nyirenda, and more. In addition to the musical line-up from mainstage, the family-friendly event incorporated a children's area, which included carnival rides, bounce houses, and a special Gospel program for kids, as well as action sports demonstrations (featuring The Stunt Dudes). Andrew Palau highlighted the program each night by sharing a clear Gospel message from the main stage and challenging those in the crowd to give their life to Jesus Christ. Tens of thousands of local believers (who were trained by the Palau team) helped counsel and follow up with each new believer at the festival. Bibles for the World also played a key role by providing 310,000 Gospels of John and 30,000 New Testaments in 3 languages to help new believers grow in Christ.Over and above the campaign in Lusaka, Andrew and Wendy also invited more than 60 partner evangelists from 11 nations—in connection with Palau's Global Network of Evangelists—to help spread the Good News throughout the surrounding area. Partnering with thousands of local churches, they held additional evangelistic partner festivals and gatherings in Kalulushi, Mufulira, Chingola, and Ndola. Through the wider Love Zambia campaign, an additional 356,534 individuals were reached in person, with 66,070 making a decision to follow Christ.On top of the plethora of on-the-ground events that took place in Zambia, the team also spearheaded an innovative digital evangelism strategy, sharing the Good News of Jesus through targeted social media ads. Through Palau's digital evangelism strategy, more than 100,000 people have been reached with Gospel ads throughout Zambia, with 20,000 indicated decisions for Jesus Christ.In total – including all events and gatherings in Lusaka, as well as the surrounding four cities – organizers estimate more than 731,000 people were reached in person with the Gospel and more than 240,000 people indicated a commitment to Jesus Christ.While local leaders begin the follow-up and discipleship process with new believers, the Palau Association will move on to support similar campaigns in cities across the globe. Upcoming events for the Palau Association include efforts in Argentina, China, the Dominican Republic, Nevada, and more.You can learn more about the Luis Palau Association and their worldwide work at www.palau.org For more than 60 years the Luis Palau Association has existed to proclaim the Good News, unite the Church, and impact cities worldwide. In addition to citywide evangelistic festivals and an ever-growing global network of evangelists, the team also uses a far-reaching media ministry including online Bible training and daily radio shows on 5,539 radio outlets in 59 countries and a social media community of nearly 20 million followers hearing daily Gospel messages and encouragement. The Palau Association has had the opportunity to work with thousands of churches in hundreds of cities around the world, including nine top global cities: London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Chicago, Moscow, Madrid, Mexico City, Buenos Aires, and Washington D.C. They also have strong international experience with extensive ethnic and cultural understanding.For more than 25 years Andrew Palau has shared the Good News of Jesus Christ with millions of individuals around the world through festivals, digital media, and the printed word. In his role as evangelist for the Luis Palau Association, he has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide evangelistic outreach to every sector of society. He has led hundreds of citywide campaigns on six continents, with notable festivals in Washington, DC; New York City, New York; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Manado, Indonesia; Cairo, Egypt; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Bogota, Colombia; San Jose, Costa Rica; Kingston, Jamaica; Lilongwe, Malawi; Abidjan‎, Cote d'Ivoire; and Manchester, England.Andrew is also passionate about raising up other evangelists through a global network spanning 71 nations, offering encouragement and insight to nearly two thousand emerging voices.Andrew's weekly radio broadcasts and ongoing digital Gospel campaigns are heard by millions of people in nearly every nation. He is also the author of multiple books, including Secret Life of a Fool, a retelling of his personal journey to faith in Christ, and What is Christmas?, a groundbreaking evangelistic book published in China in 2012.He and his wife, Wendy, live in Portland, Oregon, close to the world headquarters of the Palau ministry. They have three children, Christopher, Jonathan, and Sadie.SOURCE Luis Palau AssociationCONTACT: Jay Fordice, jay.fordice@palau.org