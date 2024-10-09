Idaho Medical Association (IMA) Amends Resolution Attacking and Spreading Misinformation About the Pregnancy Resource Movement NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare

Oct. 9, 2024



BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Sunday, October 6, the IMA passed resolution 105 (24) which removed any mention of "Pregnancy Resource Centers" and "Crisis Pregnancy Centers."



The resolution also deleted language accusing Pregnancy Resource Centers of posing as clinical centers, providing misinformation, not adhering to medical and ethical practice standards, false and misleading advertising, and not being legitimate medical clinics.



Here is the final adopted version of resolution: "The IMA believes that any entity that represents itself as offering health-related services should uphold the standards of truthfulness, transparency and confidentiality that govern health care professionals. Healthcare services provided in such facilities should be medically accurate, non- directive, and provided by licensed professionals practicing within their scope of practice and within the standard of care. The IMA will oppose public funding to facilities that do not meet the above standards." This amended resolution is a victory for the women of Idaho, women's healthcare, and especially the thousands of women who are served by Stanton Healthcare and other Pregnancy Resource Centers throughout Idaho.



The IMA dropped the accusatory language after Stanton Healthcare conducted a news conference at the Idaho State Capitol calling for the Idaho Medical Association to drop the resolution or change the language.



Stanton also launched a campaign called #HandsOffOurClinics which encouraged supporters to make phone calls and send emails to the IMA and had their Director of Clinical Services, who is a Board-Certified Physician Assistant, testify at the IMA conference in Sun Valley this past weekend.



In addition, Stanton had their legal team make it clear to the IMA they could face possible legal action if they did not remove the lies and misinformation about Stanton Healthcare and other pregnancy resource centers from their resolution.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states: "We are thrilled to share that the Idaho Medical Association has significantly altered their resolution, removing harmful disinformation and eliminating efforts to block funding for pregnancy resource centers and life-affirming medical clinics like Stanton.



"This resolution now emphasizes transparency and proper licensing for all clinics in Idaho, a change that demonstrates the impact of community advocacy and engagement in shaping public policy. We applaud the IMA for standing with the women of Idaho and diversity in healthcare options.



"This is a tremendous victory not only for Idaho but for life-affirming healthcare clinics nationwide. Most importantly, this is a win for the women we serve in the great state of Idaho, reaffirming our commitment to providing transparent, compassionate care.



"At Stanton, we have an outstanding team of healthcare professionals, and together we provide exceptional care to women. The challenges we face are great, but our commitment must be greater. We will stay focused and unflinching in our dedication to this mission. The women we serve depend on us, and they are counting on us to continue offering quality care, tangible resources, and compassionate support, no matter the opposition.



"I especially want to express deep gratitude to our Stanton moms, Audrey, Darion, and Holly, who courageously shared their personal stories and experiences after seeking care at our clinics. Their boldness and leadership in speaking out had a profound impact on shifting the conversation and defending the important work we do. Their powerful testimonies brought invaluable insight and played a critical role in this victory for life-affirming healthcare.



"As Stanton Mom, Audrey, shared: 'I challenge you to look into my beautiful daughter's eyes and tell her that the care that she received was not real. Stanton and other pregnancy resource centers like it are very real to the moms and children who have received care from them. I pray that, above all, your eyes are opened to the importance of these support centers in our community. My story is not unique... daily, countless women face unexpected pregnancies. Many women are in far worse positions than I was when I found Stanton. With the support of Stanton and other pregnancy resource centers, these women are able to raise our next generation with confidence.'" Samatha Doty, Director of Clinical Services for Stanton Healthcare and a Board-Certified Physician Assistant, states: "It was an honor to have the opportunity to testify in front of the IMA House of Delegates about the legitimacy of all our medical practices and the highest standards of care that we provide to our clients.



"The type and quality of services we provide was called into question and I was able to set the record straight and demonstrate the critical help we provide to women in our community. I also put out an open invitation to any IMA member to come tour our clinics and see the incredible work we do." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, adds: "Stanton Healthcare is thankful the Idaho Medical Association reversed their position on spreading disinformation and attacking the pregnancy resource movement. Through Stanton's public campaign it became clear to the IMA that Stanton is a fully accredited medical clinic which provides professional care, tangible support, and hope to the thousands of women we have served. This is a significant victory for the women of Idaho and their healthcare.



"In the future, we hope the IMA would focus on providing quality medical care for the citizens of Idaho and not be a lobbying arm of the abortion industry and Planned Parenthood." For more information contact:



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



SOURCE Stanton Healthcare



Share Tweet