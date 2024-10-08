GFA World Responds as Nepal Reels from Deadly Hurricane Helene-Scale Floods Mission agency describes devastation as 'heart-wrenching,' launches relief effort





RELIEF FOR NEPAL FLOOD VICTIMS: Torrential monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides in Nepal that have claimed nearly 200 lives with dozens still missing. GFA World (www.gfa.org) is providing relief aid through local partners in the South Asia nation, home to Mount Everest.



Oct. 8, 2024



WILLS POINT, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- U.S. mission organization GFA World (www.gfa.org) is responding to deadly floods in the South Asian nation of Nepal — a disaster on the scale of Hurricane Helene in the U.S.



As the Southeastern U.S. reels from the devastation and death toll caused by Helene, the landlocked nation of Nepal — famous for Mount Everest, the world's highest peak — has also suffered deadly flooding on a massive scale.



In Nepal, torrential monsoon rains triggered floods and landslides that have claimed nearly 200 lives with dozens still missing, including in the capital, Kathmandu.



In Lalitpur, a city with 300,000 residents south of the capital, rescue teams were digging with their bare hands around the clock to reach people buried under thick mud and rubble, according to reports.



'Heart-Wrenching' Situation

"The situation in Nepal is heart-wrenching right now," said Bishop Daniel, president of GFA World, a faith-based ministry that supports national missionaries across Asia and Africa.



Thousands of people are in desperate need of food and shelter after flood waters and rivers of thick mud barreled through the Kathmandu valley, the Texas-based organization reported.



"Our local partners in Nepal are providing relief aid such as food for those affected, and reports are trickling in of church members who've lost their homes," Bishop Daniel said. "We're asking people to keep all those suffering in Nepal in their prayers, along with those suffering in the southern U.S."



Located between India and China, Nepal is used to heavy annual monsoon rains, but experts say the scale of this flooding is unprecedented, causing chaos across central and eastern parts of the country.



GFA World has played a leading role in supporting compassion-centered humanitarian projects in the isolated nation, which has a population of 31 million.



National missionaries trained and supported by the organization trek through the Himalaya Mountains to share the love of God with people in remote villages and pray with those who are sick.



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping thousands of national missionaries bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God. In a typical year, this includes thousands of community development projects that benefit downtrodden families and their children, free medical camps conducted in hundreds of villages and remote communities, and helping more than 150,000 families break the cycle of poverty through income-generating gifts. More than 40,000 fresh water wells have been drilled since 2007, hundreds of thousands of women are now empowered through literacy training, and Christ-motivated ministry takes place every day throughout 18 nations. GFA World has launched programs in Africa, starting with compassion projects in Rwanda. For all the latest news, visit the Press Room at https://gfanews.org/news.



