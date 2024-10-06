On the Right Side of History: Robert Stearns Leads Millions in Global Day of Prayer for Israel

Shlomi Berger, father of Agam Berger, who is being held hostage.





Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem spoke at this years event in Israel





Bishop Robert Stearns sings HaTikvah, Israel's national anthem





Dozens of Christians and Jews gathered for an intimate and solemn event this year at the Friends of Zion Museum in Israel.





Dr. Mike Evans, Founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, hosted the event.



Eagles' Wings

Oct. 6, 2024



JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 6, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- More than fifteen million Christians from 175 nations united in prayer and solidarity with Israel today during the Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (daytopray.com), a global movement led by Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagles' Wings. With growing threats from Iran and its proxies, Stearns called this year's event a defining moment in the battle for Israel's survival and the future of global peace.



"Prayer for Jerusalem has never been more urgent than today, with Iran and its proxies threatening Israel on multiple fronts," Stearns stated.



Marking the 20th anniversary of the Day of Prayer, the event also holds profound significance as it takes place on the eve of the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre, when Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others.



Bishop Stearns delivered a powerful opening address, stressing that Israel's current struggle transcends political disputes over water, land, or statehood. "This is a battle the whole world is facing—a battle of good versus evil, as foretold in Psalm 2: 'The kings of the earth rise up, and the rulers band together against the Lord and His anointed.'"



His strong condemnation of world leaders who have failed to support Israel's right to defend itself was clear: "Shame on President Macron of France for his cowardly and wrong-headed actions this week," Stearns continued. "Shame on the leaders of the United Nations who refuse to acknowledge the importance of this fight."



These remarks were made in response to the lack of unanimous support for Israel's defense actions against Iran during recent United Nations Security Council meetings.



Addressing the audience, Stearns underscored the urgency of the moment, saying, "You who are here today are standing on the right side of history. You stand with the Lord, with this land, and with this people."



This year's program featured messages from Pastors Micah Wood, Stephen Martin, and Rusty Nelson, who lead annual pastor trips to Israel through Eagles' Wings. Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, praised Bishop Stearns' leadership, stating, "Bishop Stearns has created a movement with one agenda... you spread light. We couldn't be more grateful to you here in Jerusalem and in Israel."



Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, echoed this sentiment: "With all of my heart, I believe that the same God of Israel who dreamed this dream is going to defend this Nation. I am just astonished at my dear brother Robert Stearns and his vision and dream. Robert is a big dreamer and his dreams come to pass!"



Other notable participants included David Nekrutman, Executive Director of The Isaiah Projects; Apostle Tobi Arayomi; musical guest Yair Levi; and Shlomi Berger, father of Agam Berger, who is currently being held hostage.



In a powerful and emotional moment toward the end, attendees held pictures of hostages and victims, observing a moment of silence in their honor. A special financial gift was also presented to Omer and Na'ama Atidya for the Forest of Life initiative.



As the event concluded, Bishop Stearns led the audience in prayer, accompanied by Yair Levi on guitar and joined by Apostle Tobi Arayomi and Pastor Rusty Nelson in a moving prayer and song session.



The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem will be broadcast on God TV at 7:30 pm EST on October 6, 2024, and will be available on YouTube at @RobertStearns after the event.



About Eagles' Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement that has been building bridges between Christians and Jews for over 25 years. Through education, advocacy, and action, Eagles' Wings empowers Christians to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism. To learn more, visit eagleswings.org.



