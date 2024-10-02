The Idaho Medical Association (IMA) Spreads Deliberate Misinformation about Idaho's Pregnancy Resource Centers in a Proposed Resolution NEWS PROVIDED BY

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 2, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Healthcare will hold a news conference on Thursday, October 3, at 11:00 AM to address the lies made by the IMA. The event will take place at the steps of the Idaho State Capitol on Jefferson Street.



By attacking these life-affirming medical clinics, the IMA is tragically adopting an anti-women and anti-healthcare stance.



In the proposed resolution, the IMA accuses these clinics of not being legitimate healthcare organizations, providing inaccurate medical information, misleading patients, acting unethically, being manipulative, and having unlicensed volunteers in white coats give out information to women in exam rooms. All of these statements are untrue.



Stanton Healthcare is calling on the Idaho Medical Association to withdraw the resolution entirely. However, if the IMA moves forward without publicly removing Stanton from the resolution, Stanton Healthcare will consider legal action. The resolution will be voted on this Friday.



Samantha Doty, Stanton Healthcare's Director of Clinical Services and a Board-Certified and Licensed Physician Assistant, states; "I am deeply disappointed by Resolution 105's blatant attack on Idaho's Pregnancy Centers, which have provided exceptional care and support to women in need for many years. Stanton Healthcare is a fully accredited medical clinic, recognized by theAccreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), and provides high-quality healthcare based on nationally recognized standards. All of our medical staff and volunteers are licensed and fully credentialed. Stanton's Medical Director is an OB-GYN with 35 years of experience.



"We offer legitimate medical services, including lab-grade pregnancy testing, limited OB ultrasounds adhering to AIUM standards, well-woman exams, cervical cancer screening, birthing and parenting classes, lactation support, massage therapy, and life coaching—all at no cost to our clients. I urge members of the Idaho Medical Association to vote against Resolution 105 and stand with pregnancy clinics like Stanton Healthcare to continue providing critical services to women in our community." Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, comments; "Stanton Healthcare and other life-affirming women's clinics and pregnancy centers are under attack from multiple fronts. The abortion industry, pro-abortion extremists, and now the Idaho Medical Association (IMA) are threatening the vital work of our centers across our state. A resolution being considered by the IMA could have devastating consequences for professional, licensed, nonprofit women's centers that provide essential care to women in need.



"It is deeply troubling that the Idaho Medical Association is smearing life-affirming pregnancy clinics like Stanton Healthcare, which provide essential, compassionate care to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Our entire medical team—including MDs, PAs, RNs, RDMSs, Ultrasound Technicians, and Social Workers—is properly and professionally credentialed. Stanton Healthcare meets all licensing requirements to operate in Idaho and adheres to the highest standards of medical excellence.



"Every brave decision by the women we serve deserves support, and that's why we've launched #HandsOffOurClinics. These baseless attacks disservice the women we serve, who seek support and care during a critical time in their lives.



"In this post-Roe landscape, life-affirming clinics are being attacked like never before, but we remain steadfast in our mission to reflect a heart for life, hope, and healing. Stanton Healthcare is committed to opposing this unwarranted and coordinated disinformation campaign, but we cannot do it alone. Together, under the banner of #HandsOffOurClinics, we stand strong for the women of Idaho and beyond to ensure their access to life-affirming healthcare is safeguarded.



"We are currently meeting with our legal team to consider legal action against the Idaho Medical Association should they proceed with this resolution." Mary, a Stanton client, shares her experience; "Stanton gave me prenatal vitamins, and provided medical care along with information on a healthy pregnancy. I had ultrasounds as the baby grew. I am so happy that I found Stanton. They were professional and kind, and I felt that I could do this. I took birthing, breastfeeding, and nutrition classes at Stanton and they were always available to answer my questions and support me. I am thankful for their care even now, when my son is 18 months old." Note: Mary is a pseudonym to protect client privacy.



