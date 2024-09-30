NRB President & CEO Statement on Hurricane Helene

Sept. 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Troy A. Miller, president & CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), has issued a statement on the impact of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The following statement is attributable to NRB president & CEO Troy A. Miller:

"We are praying for all those destabilized by the devastating floodwaters of Hurricane Helene. NRB members including relief workers, chaplains, and volunteers are working around the clock to deliver information, resources, and comfort to these communities impacted by the tragic loss of life and destruction of homes and infrastructure. "This hurricane once again highlights the crucial role of local radio as a lifeline in times of crisis. Local radio broadcasters have been delivering critical updates and messages of encouragement nonstop, even as power lines and cell towers fail. We commend their outstanding public service and once again urge lawmakers to act now to protect AM radio."

