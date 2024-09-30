Hurricane Helene: Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Deploy to Multiple Locations Throughout the Southeastern United States

BG-RRT Press Kit

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT)

Sept. 30, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Following the historically devastating impact of Hurricane Helene, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team (BG-RRT) is deploying crisis-trained chaplains to multiple areas across the southeastern United States. A Category 4 storm, Helene slammed into Florida on Thursday night before moving into Georgia, the Carolinas, and beyond.



As of this time, the BG-RRT deployments will include:

Tampa / St. Petersburg, Florida

Perry, Florida

Valdosta, Georgia

Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina

High Country (Watauga, Ashe and Avery Counties in North Carolina, and Johnson County in Tennessee)

"It's heartbreaking to see the scale of the destruction from Hurricane Helene. In my nine years serving with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, I've never seen damage as widespread. I know we are all praying for those impacted and especially those who have lost loved ones," said Josh Holland, international director of the BG-RRT. "We're sending our chaplains to offer hope and comfort to the weary and broken in the midst of this horrific disaster."



The BG-RRT is deploying in conjunction with Samaritan's Purse, the Christian disaster relief organization which is also headed by Franklin Graham. Together the two ministries will address the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those who have been affected.



In addition to the Hurricane Helene deployments, BG-RRT chaplains are also meeting emotional and spiritual needs in Northern California (wildfire), Brazoria County, Texas (Hurricane Beryl), and South Central Louisiana (Hurricane Francine).



Chaplains are also offering hope and providing emotional comfort and spiritual care to families who have been forced to flee their homes in war-torn Ukraine.

For more information on the ministry, including videos, photos, news articles and an interactive map of former and current deployments, visit the BG-RRT press kit or BillyGraham.org/RRT. Updates can also be found at Facebook.com/RRTChaplains.

Media Opportunities

Interviews with Josh Holland, international director of the BG-RRT, and chaplain coordinators in the areas impacted by Hurricane Helene (where and when possible).

B-Roll and photos of deployments (please use with credit to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Interview request form

About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into an international network of chaplains in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to more than 800 disaster sites across the globe, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.



SOURCE Billy Graham Rapid Response Team

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Erik Ogren, 704-577-2109, eogren@bgea.org

Lisa Moseley, 980-939-4377, lmoseley@bgea.org