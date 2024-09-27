20 Years of Prayer: Global Church Unites for Israel in a Time of Urgent Need

Bishop Robert Stearns leads worship on Day of Prayer for Peace of Jerusalem



Eagles' Wings

Sept. 27, 2024



BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- A significant milestone in the history of Christian support for Israel and the Jewish people will be reached on October 6th, 2024. The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (daytopray.com), founded by the late Dr. Jack Hayford and Bishop Robert Stearns, will celebrate 20 years of standing in united prayer for Israel.



Since 2004, Bishop Robert Stearns and Eagles' Wings have spearheaded this annual global effort, observed by millions of believers in more than 175 nations on the first Sunday of October, the largest known prayer initiative for Jerusalem in church history. Stearns and Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, co-chair the event, with support from more than 1,500 Christian leaders around the world.



This milestone event will take place just one day before the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre by the Hamas terrorists, which slaughtered more than 1,200 people on Israeli soil and took 240 hostages after penetrating the Israeli border from Gaza.



Never has this initiative of prayer for Jerusalem carried more urgent importance than the present time, as Israel still is actively engaged in defending her borders on several major fronts in the defensive war.



The Day of Prayer will bring more than 90 Christian believers from over a dozen nations to Jerusalem for the flagship event broadcast on God TV on October 6th, 2024, even as churches large and small on 6 continents hold their own prayer services to intercede for the peace of the Holy City. The prayer event will be part of a 10-day Watchmen on the Wall Solidarity Tour in Israel, pledging ongoing support to the State of Israel from the global Church, including a commitment to stand against antisemitism wherever and however it appears.



A vital part of the effort of the Day of Prayer movement and broadcast this year is the uniting of thousands of pastors, leaders, and Christian believers to sign the historic Bonhoeffer Declaration, a commitment to combat antisemitism in communities and nations around the world. The signers of this declaration have joined together in the spirit of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, one of the founding leaders of the German Confessing Church that courageously stood against the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s and 40s. To join this growing number of signing participants rejecting all forms of racism and antisemitism, visit bonhoeffer.org.



Among other leaders, those from many nations who are scheduled to participate in the 20th annual Day of Prayer global gathering in Jerusalem on October 6th are Bishop Robert Stearns; Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum; Tobi Arayomi, founder of Light London Church, UK; David Nekrutman, Israel Director for the Isaiah Projects; and Pastor Rusty Nelson of The Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville, AL.



About Eagles' Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement that has been building bridges between Christians and Jews for over 25 years. Through education, advocacy, and action, Eagles' Wings empowers Christians to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism. To learn more, visit eagleswings.org.



