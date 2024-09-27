Christian Pastors Called to Go to Israel in Her Time of Need NEWS PROVIDED BY

Eagles' Wings

Sept. 27, 2024



BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- A group of more than thirty leading Christian pastors from the United States, China, and the United Kingdom, led by Bishop Robert Stearns and Eagles' Wings, will embark on a powerful 10-day solidarity trip to Israel from September 30 to October 10, 2024. This timely trip marks the second pastors' solidarity mission since the October 7th, 2023, terrorist attacks that claimed over 1,200 lives, and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (DPPJ) and the launch of the Israel Christian Nexus.



In the face of ongoing tensions and conflict, the pastors will stand as a bold testament of Christian support for Israel, affirming their unwavering solidarity with the Jewish people. This mission, timed to coincide with the Jewish High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, underscores the critical moral imperative for Christians worldwide to stand against rising antisemitism and anti-Zionism.



"It's amazing to have the opportunity to visit the Holy Land," said participant Joe Bevelacqua, pastor of the New Chapel in Sparta, Michigan. "The Nation of Israel and the Jewish people must know that the American church is standing behind them wholeheartedly. Opportunities like this engage churches toward this vital cause and at this critical moment."



A significant aspect of the trip will be the visit to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where the pastors will join ongoing vigils in solidarity with the hostages still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. Jay Shultz, founder of Adopt-a-Safta and the Am Yisrael Foundation, will speak to the group, emphasizing the critical efforts to support both the hostages and the wider Israeli community affected by the events of October 7th.



This mission will also serve as a pivotal moment for the relaunch of the Israel Christian Nexus, an initiative spearheaded by Eagles' Wings to educate and mobilize the global Christian Church in its biblical mandate to stand with Israel. The Nexus seeks to address the rising tide of antisemitism worldwide, uniting Christians in the defense of Israel and the Jewish people.



Corry Robinson, pastor of Engaging Heaven in Charlotte, North Carolina, stressed the importance of visiting the Holy Land at this critical moment: "I am excited and honored to visit the Holy Land at such a critical moment. Standing with Israel is standing with the very foundations of our faith, and I believe this is where the Church needs to be in times like these."



The trip also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, the largest global prayer initiative for Israel in church history. The flagship event will take place in Jerusalem on October 6th and will be broadcast worldwide on God TV, where the pastors will be officially commissioned as "Watchmen on the Wall," symbolizing their lifelong commitment to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism.



In addition to Hostages Square, the itinerary includes visits to key biblical and historical sites such as the Western Wall, the Garden Tomb, and Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum. A special visit to the Eagles' Wings Forest of Life in the Judean desert will further highlight the pastors' dedication to planting seeds of peace and solidarity.



As the global Church faces increasing pressure to remain neutral or silent on issues regarding Israel, this mission stands as an unequivocal statement of Christian solidarity with the Jewish state. It serves as an extension of Eagles' Wings' urgent work to educate Christians on the biblical and moral imperative to support Israel and oppose antisemitism in all its forms.



For more information about the Israel Christian Nexus, the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, or this mission, please contact Eagles' Wings at eagleswings.org.



About Eagles' Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement that has been building bridges between Christians and Jews for over 25 years. Through education, advocacy, and action, Eagles' Wings empowers Christians to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism. To learn more, visit eagleswings.org.



Eagles' Wings



CONTACT: Stephen Jenks, 716-759-1058, office@eagleswings.org



