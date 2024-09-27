Faith Leaders Rally to Sign Historic Bonhoeffer Declaration to Stand Against Antisemitism and Violence by Pro-Hamas Rioters in U.S. Cities

National Christian Leaders and Pastors Invoke Memory of Dietrich Bonhoeffer Pledge to Not to Remain Silent Against Rise in Violent Antisemitism as Protestors Plan Riots in U.S. Cities on the Eve the first anniversary of October 7th







BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Eagles' Wings, a global movement advancing lasting peace for Israel, continues calling people of faith to sign The Bonhoeffer Declaration, a commitment to actively combat antisemitism in communities and nations around the world. The Declaration calls for courage and for solidarity with the Jewish people in the spirit of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor who courageously stood against the Nazis and who was murdered on Hitler's direct order.



"Antisemitism is once again on the rise again in the world and we are in danger of history repeating itself on our watch" said Bishop Robert Stearns, President of Eagles' Wings. "Bonhoeffer saw the spread of antisemitism, as he watched the rise of Nazi Germany and famously said, 'The responsibility of the church is not just to bandage the victims under the wheel, but to stop the wheel itself.' His call was ignored by the vast majority of faith leaders in Germany, who stood mute while Jews were slaughtered. We must not allow our churches to follow the same path."



Quick Facts on the Bonhoeffer Declaration and October 7th Massacre:

October 7th, 2023 was the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.



During the October 7th attacks Hamas murdered approximately 1,200 people on Israeli soil, including dozens of children, and kidnapped more than 240 people, with innocent men, women, and children being tortured, raped, and killed in the most barbaric ways imaginable.



The Bonhoeffer Declaration has already been signed by 3,600 faith leaders and everyday Christians.



The Bonhoeffer Declaration is a unified, seven-pronged commitment by the Church on behalf of Jewish people to take action by



Standing against evil Speaking out against antisemitism Educating their communities Advocating for Israel



About Eagles Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement advancing three strategic mandates: actively praying and working for a just and lasting peace for Jerusalem and all her inhabitants, renewing spiritual community, and building bridges of friendship across cultural divides. Learn more at www.eagleswings.org.



