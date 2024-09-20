The Truth About Abortion Pills and The Lies of the Harris Campaign

Abortion is extremely dangerous for the mother and always deadly for the baby



Georgia Right to Life

Sept. 20, 2024



ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Georgia Right to Life, an organization that has stood for the life of innocent pre-born children for more than 50 years, stands firmly against the deception, lies and misinformation circulating in hundreds of news stories across the country—designed strategically to blame Georgia law for a young mom's death following a chemical pill abortion.



"While we were deeply saddened to learn of Amber Thurman's death, Georgia Right to Life does not want a single woman to go through horrendous agony or to potentially die because of an abortion," said Zemmie Fleck, executive director, Georgia Right to Life. "However, the facts are that because of the misinformation, fear and political rhetoric the abortion industry is spreading, women are misguided, suffering and dying. Tragically, Amber Thurman's death is being misused and abused by high profile political figures to pressure the general public to believe that her death is a result of the Heartbeat Bill, or the L.I.F.E. Act, in Georgia."



The outcry has been that this law prevents women from receiving the life-saving treatment they need once they have taken the abortion pill. The LIFE Act in no way prohibits a dilation and curettage (D&C) when a preborn child has died in the womb. This already mortifying situation is being used to create massive confusion and fear by conflating the terms miscarriage and abortion—they are not interchangeable. Abortion is the intentional act of taking the life of a pre-born person. A miscarriage, while tragic, is not intentional and thus not an abortion.



What is being diminished are the numerous dangers associated with the chemical abortion pill. The chemical pill abortion is a two-pill regimen that allows women to abort their children often in the privacy of their own homes. The process takes days and is deadly for both the baby and the mother. What is happening is that the average household bathroom has become the abortion clinic. The ability to receive pills via mail or the use of telemedicine has resulted in thousands of Georgia women experiencing one of the most horrific physical traumas they will ever have in their lifetime.



In fact, the FDA's label for these pills states that 1 in 25 women will visit the emergency room after ingesting the first pill. The first pill is Mifepristone, which blocks the progesterone hormone necessary for the survival of the baby, thus killing the baby. The second pill, which is taken approximately one to two days later, is Misoprostol. Misoprostol is what causes the woman to go into labor, thus expelling the dead body of her baby. Since the FDA approved these pills in 2000, there have been 32 confirmed deaths reported back to the FDA. Amber Thurman ingested both pills, resulting in the deaths of her twin babies, but suffered severe complications because the deceased bodies of her twin babies did not fully expel from her body. Amber Thurman, like many women who have taken these pills, was rushed to the emergency room. Here are the false claims associated with this devastating situation:

False Claim: Georgia's Life Act outlaws the D&C procedure in its entirety.



Truth: The Life Act outlaws the "act of using, prescribing, or administering any instrument, substance, device, or other means with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy with knowledge that termination will, with reasonable likelihood, cause the death of an unborn child." Amber Thurman entered the emergency room with deceased twin babies. A D&C procedure would not have caused the death of the pre-born twins, as they were already deceased. The Life Act only prohibits a D&C if it is used to take the life of a pre-born baby after a detectable heartbeat.



False Claim: The Life Act may not outlaw a D&C entirely but creates a confused environment where doctors are hesitant to perform certain procedures. The second claim is just as baseless and unfounded as the first claim.



Truth: The Life Act is clear on what is legal and illegal. The text of the law is crystal clear and had existed at the time for over three years.

While pro-abortion advocates seek to blame Georgia law for Amber's death, the reality is that chemical and surgical abortions are dangerous, life-threatening, and clearly more catastrophic than the statement that abortion pills are "safer than Tylenol." The pre-born child experiences certain death, and the mother is left to manage physical, emotional, and psychological distress many times for the rest of her life. Contrary to the political rhetoric and false claims, abortion is not healthcare.



"The only way to end such devastation, horror and irreparable harm or death for women and preborn children is to recognize the sanctity of all innocent human life and to move forward with a Georgia Constitutional amendment that recognizes the personhood of all human beings regardless of age, sex, ability or environment," said Fleck.



