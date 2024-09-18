Strikes Against Hezbollah 'Create Anxiety for Lebanese Christians' In U.S., around the world, children praying for kids caught in theater of war





CHRISTIANS CAUGHT IN CROSSFIRE: Christian communities are caught in the middle of Israel's counter-offensive against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon, says Middle East-based media network SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org).



Sept. 18, 2024



BOONE, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The counter-offensive against Hezbollah's terror network based in southern Lebanon is sending shockwaves through largely Christian communities caught in the crossfire.



"We hear the (missile) strikes around us every day," said Kamelia Jalbout, who lives in Olayaa, a mostly Christian village in south Lebanon, near the Israel border.



"When my children play near the house, my heart is anxious over their safety," she told Middle East-based media network SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org) that broadcasts in Arabic and other local languages across the region.



Jalbout is not alone.



Thousands of families live in constant fear after Israel ramped up airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah's missile launchers. In recent strikes, three people were killed, according to reports.



"The situation remains deeply troubling," said Maroun Bou Rached, director of the faith-based network's Lebanon-based studio. "The violence, displacement, and uncertainty create a sense of vulnerability, especially for minority groups like Christians, who may feel isolated or even targeted."



Christians are a sizeable minority in southern Lebanon and often face hostile opposition, including being uprooted from their homes. Christianity in Lebanon dates back to the first century and the ministry of the Apostles Peter and Paul.



Children Suffer The Most

"Children are always the most innocent victims," Rached said. "The fear and anxiety they experience can leave lifelong emotional scars. Many have nightmares, some may lose trust in the world around them, and others become traumatized by the sights and sounds of war."



The suffering of children has led to an outpouring of messages and prayers on the network's social media channels, as other children across the region and around the world, including in the U.S., pray for those living in war-torn areas.



Children's channel SAT-7 KIDS offers counseling on its social media platforms to help children in Lebanon and other war zones cope with fear and chaos.



One viewer said she felt "a change in my heart and indescribable love."



'Just Want A Normal Life'

Some Lebanese Christians are speaking out on the network's channels, saying they "just want to live a normal life."



With many of them unable to attend church, Christian-based live programs on satellite television and social media provide the real-time encouragement and Bible teaching they're desperate for.



A live prayer event on Facebook led by a Lebanese pastor attracted nearly 9,000 views and almost 200 comments.



Lebanon faces multiple severe challenges, including an economic crisis with sky-high unemployment, a devalued currency, and rampant inflation.



"We're going through difficult times, destruction, and displacement," said Maroun Shammas, a local evangelical pastor. "We have to lift our eyes to (God)."



Launched in 1996, SAT-7 USA (www.sat7usa.org) -- with its international headquarters in Cyprus -- broadcasts Christian and educational satellite television and online programs in the Middle East and North Africa. Its mission is to make the gospel available to everyone, and support the church in its life, work and witness for Jesus Christ. SAT-7 broadcasts 24/7 in Arabic, Farsi (Persian), Dari, and Turkish, using multiple satellite channels and online services.



