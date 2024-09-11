Dr. Alveda King: Prayers for 9/11 NEWS PROVIDED BY

Alveda King Ministries

Sept. 11, 2024



ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Dr. Alveda King: Hello friends I'm Evangelist Alveda King. Twenty-three years ago on 9/11, I was a college professor. As I sat at my desk working on my grades which needed to be turned in, on the screen a newsflash brought the information that the Twin Towers in New York City were under attack.



Flashbacks of the bombing of the home of my parents Rev. A.D. and Dr. Naomi King flashed before my eyes. Triggered by the past, faced with the current disaster, I realized that America was in crisis. That day many brave people lost their lives, family members, and loved ones.



Today as we remember and commemorate that day, know clearly that America is indeed at a crossroads, America is once again facing chaos. Terrorism, abortion, attacks on our children and families and many other acts of inhumanity, are occurring right here in our nation.



As we remember 9/11 today, I also ask us to remember that God is alive and available to help us as we repent today, forgive today, and look for answers. As we go about our lives; to work, to school, to the voting polls, and beyond, I hear the voice of my Grandfather Daddy King. "Make it plain. Thank God for what we have left."



Let us remember in prayer: "If my people who call by my name will humble themselves and pray and turn from their wicked ways and seek my face then I will hear from heaven their sins and heal their land."



May God help America pray again!



