Six More Israeli Hostages Murdered -- What Next?

Joseph Project International

Sept. 5, 2024



MEDIA ADVISORY, Sept. 5, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Pressure is mounting on Israel after its military confirmed over the weekend that six more Israeli hostages, including a 23-year-old Israeli-American, were found dead in a tunnel complex under Gaza, reportedly executed just hours before their bodies were recovered. Widespread protests have erupted.



"Hamas terrorists are using hostages as a psychological weapon to play on people's emotions and tear Israelis apart," said Joel Chernoff, founder of Israel-headquartered humanitarian aid agency Joseph Project International(JPI, www.josephproject.org).



JPI has provided aid to some family members of Israeli victims of last October's deadliest-ever terror attack on Israel.



"The war is having a devastating effect on Israel's economy, with more than 30% of Israeli children now living in poverty," Chernoff said. "Israel is at a critical point, and the Israeli people desperately need our help."



Largest Importer of Humanitarian Aid in Israel

Headquartered in Israel, Joseph Project International is Israel's leading importer of humanitarian aid, with over $170 million in aid distributed in the past two decades. JPI distributes food, clothing, blankets, medical supplies and more— directly to the neediest Israeli families, as well as orphanages, hospitals and rehab centers across Israel, helping both Jews and Arabs. Since the war began last October, Joseph Project International has distributed more than $19 million worth of aid. The organization was founded by the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America(MJAA, www.mjaa.org).



