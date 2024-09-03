'Bless Your Pastor' Helps Churches Show Appreciation During Pastor Appreciation Month and Beyond

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- With October Pastor Appreciation Month right around the corner, many churches are gearing up to bless their pastor. The National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) has an Easy as 1-2-3 Bless Your Pastor program to help churches with ideas on how to bless their pastor well. October isn't the only time a church can celebrate their pastor, and the NAE has many tools to help churches encourage and equip Christians to tangibly show and share God's love with their pastor and church staff year-round.

"Many Christians don't realize how difficult and demanding it is to be a pastor," said Brian Kluth, national spokesperson for NAE Financial Health and Bless Your Pastor. "Pastors are concerned for the needs of the families in the church, as well as their own family. And, they often face conflict and criticism while serving their church 50 to 70 hours per week. Bless Your Pastor is an opportunity to show you care."

The Bless Your Pastor program encourages, equips and empowers Christians and churches to prepare for October Pastor Appreciation Month. Since 2019, over 3,000 churches have participated in Bless Your Pastor, and more than $1.8 million in appreciation offerings and gift cards have been distributed to pastors and church staff members as part of the Bless Your Pastor initiative.

This year, when churches follow the Bless Your Pastor Easy as 1-2-3 program, the NAE will send their senior pastor access to free and discounted retreat and vacation opportunities across the country, including an opportunity for all pastors at the church to apply for $350 scholarships to attend a Family Life Weekend to Remember Marriage Retreat.

In addition to the Bless Your Pastor program, the NAE provides grant-funded online training videos for pastors and church boards through partnerships with 15 national denominations. In the next year, these training videos are scheduled to be translated into other languages including Spanish, Chinese, Korean and others.

Kluth has served within the financial health and generosity space for over 40 years, authored several generosity books and resources, and is a frequent media guest. Kluth learned that God has many ways to care for pastors through their congregation when his first wife went through an 8-year cancer journey. This experience inspired him to write the list of "50 Creative Ways to Bless Your Pastor and Staff" and to help lead this movement.

About the NAE

Founded in 1942, the National Association of Evangelicals includes more than 45,000 churches from about 40 denominations and serves a constituency of millions. The NAE provides resources, connection and influence to help evangelical leaders foster thriving communities and navigate complexity with biblical clarity.

