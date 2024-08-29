Her Excellency Jewel Howard-Taylor Appointed Global Patron of World Orphans Day by Founder

Aug. 29, 2024

NASHVILLE, Aug. 29, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Her Excellency Jewel Howard-Taylor (photo), former Vice President and First Lady of Liberia, has graciously accepted the role of Global Patron for World Orphans Day. Now serving as Secretary-General of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, her dedication to unity, peace, and child welfare is widely recognized.

Madam Taylor will co-host the First Ladies Summit for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Nashville, Tenn., on September 27-28, 2024. This event marks the beginning of a five-year collaboration between The Stars Foundation and the African First Ladies Peace Mission, aimed at improving conditions for those most in need across Africa and promoting World Orphans Day annually.

During a December 2023 visit to Monrovia, Liberia, Cheryl Robeson Piggott, Founder of The Stars Foundation, met Madam Taylor and visited the Jewel Starfish Foundation. Under Taylor’s leadership, over 50,000 young women in Liberia and South China have benefited from education and vocational training.

The Summit will welcome First Ladies and dignitaries, including Monica Chakwera of Malawi, Kartumu Yarta Boakai of Liberia, and representatives of Uganda and Eswatini. The event will be followed by a fundraising gala, the Rhinestone Gala, where fashion designer Manuel Cueva will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award. Entertainment will feature Rebecca Holden, Terrell Edwards, and other celebrities.

Notable auction items include a handmade quilt from the Jewel Starfish Foundation, signed guitars from Dolly Parton, Vince Gill, Kentucky Headhunters, The Voice winners, Brad Paisley, Craig Campbell, Big Machine’s Riley Green, and other Nashville stars. Jay Paul Deratany, a human rights activist, lawyer, and movie producer has generously donated the World Changer sponsorship level of this exclusive event.

The Stars Foundation, a U.S. based nonprofit founded in the early 2000s, established World Orphans Day in 2006. The organization advocates for underprivileged children, global peace, and justice, and has distributed over $115 million in humanitarian aid worldwide. For 8 years, The Stars Foundation has had great support from Troy Miller, President and CEO, of NRBTV and NRB. Miller, who has 4 adopted children, serves as the Honorary Chairman of World Orphans Day for the USA. Mr. Miller will be a speaker at the Rhinestone Gala.

Media sponsors include NRBTV, IeyeNews of the Cayman Islands, African & Canadian media outlets and Telemundo, Univision, and BBC are anticipated to attend and interview Manuel and attending celebrities.

For tickets to the Rhinestone Gala and more information on how to help support the orphans and foster children, visit www.thestarsfoundation.net.

