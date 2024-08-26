Global Church Network Gathers Ministry Leaders from East Africa to Synergize for the Fulfillment of the Great Commission by 2030

More Than 600 Leaders from 10 East African Nations Will Mobilize for 'FINISH East Africa' in Uganda from August 29-30

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Global Church Network

Aug. 26, 2024

ORLANDO, Aug. 26, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- With a mission to finalize the Great Commission by 2030, Global Church Network (GCN) will host the FINISH East Africa Summit from August 29-30 in Kampala, Uganda, gathering hundreds of ministry leaders from 10 nations across East Africa for networking, equipping and prayer.

"God is opening incredible doors for synergistic ministry in East Africa," says Dr. James O. Davis, founder and president of GCN, the largest pastor's network in the world. "Through faithful missionaries, evangelists and pastors, the Gospel is being proclaimed throughout the continent of Africa. Our hope is to join in their efforts and provide them with the resources and connections needed to extend their impact for the Kingdom."

In 2012, GCN launched the "Global Hubs of Christianity" to synergize the best relationships, systematize the most relevant training and strategize for ministry to unreached people groups. Today, GCN has established over 180 Hubs throughout the world, and they expect to reach 800 Hubs by 2030. Each Hub provides two years of strategic equipping, with pastors and ministry leaders meeting every six months for training in leadership development, church planting, networking, evangelism, discipleship and global missions.

The purpose of this month's FINISH East Africa Summit is to strategize and launch 10 new Hubs in East Africa. In addition to the FINISH West Africa Summit (March 2023) and the FINISH Southern Africa Summit (April 2024), this summit will result in nearly every nation in Africa having been impacted by the launch of a ministry Hub within the past two years.

"Airlines and businesses have hubs. Why shouldn't the Church have hubs to make ministry more effective and efficient?" says Dr. David Sobrepena, Founder of Word of Hope Church and GCN Co-chair East Asia. "Through the Global Hubs of Christianity, we are striving equip more than one million ministers."

GCN has partnered with over 700,000 local churches worldwide, spanning virtually every denomination and world region. To achieve the goal of mobilizing and synergizing the Body of Christ for the fulfillment of the Great Commission, GCN holds its biennial Synergize Conference and annual leadership summits and provides extensive online resources through the Global Church Divinity School (GCDS) to equip pastors and church leaders from around the world for outreach in their surrounding communities.

"I have been serving in the Global Church Network for nearly 20 years. Our team has set a goal to equip at least 1,000 young ministers in the next two years in Uganda in the Global Church Divinity School," states Dr. Alex Mitala, Founder New Birth Pentecostal Fellowship. "We are honored to host FINISH East Africa in Kampala, Uganda, continuing the work of FINISH 2030 which the Global Church Network launched on November 1, 2017, in Castle Church, Wittenberg, Germany, at the graveside of Martin Luther."

"There is nothing quite like synergizing with fellow brothers and sisters in Christ from various nations, tongues and tribes," says Dr. Davis. "During our meetings, I am reminded of our mission and the great challenge that is before us all. However, fulfilling the Great Commission is only possible if we move past ego and logo and embrace we go."

To learn more about Global Church Network, visit https://gcnw.tv.

About Global Church Network

Established in 2001, Global Church Network is a growing coalition of more than 2,750 Christian ministries and 700,000 churches synergizing their efforts together to build the premier community of pastors worldwide and has helped plant five million new churches for a billion-soul harvest. The Global Church Divinity School has helped train tens of thousands of Christian leaders since 2002. For more information, visit gcnw.tv.

SOURCE Global Church Network

CONTACT: Roy Kamau, A. Larry Ross Communications, 972-267-1111, roy@alarryross.com