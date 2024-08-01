Māori-background Mission Theologian Dr Jay Mātenga to Head Up CDI's Opinion Section, 'Amplifying the Perspectives of Those Previously Unheard'

Christian Daily International

Aug. 1, 2024



DOVER, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /



"We are delighted about Dr Matenga's appointment, which will strengthen CDI's ability to elevate challenging voices from the Global South and from the margins – from where the Christian church has been at its most transformative (and biblical) through the centuries. Watch this space for new stimulating and thought-provoking opinion articles," says Gordon Showell-Rogers, CDI International Director.



Assuming his new role today, August 1, Mātenga will also continue in his role heading up the WEA Mission Commission, which will create excellent opportunities for synergy.



In an inaugural op-ed, Mātenga shares about his own life experience "from a volatile upbringing in a hostile context without Jesus to a place of flourishing and influence because of Jesus," testifying about "a life transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit."



Looking at the beginning part of Proverbs 31, he highlights the influence of the mother of King Lemuel who taught him to "speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves" and "ensure justice" (Proverbs 31:8-9), which Mātenga takes as inspiration for his new role.



Not limiting CDI to the well-known voices, he desires to ensure that "believers from throughout the majority World, living with a disability, in impoverished or hostile contexts, and others on the margins of influence will feature over time. They are not mute. They are all perfectly able to communicate themselves. Yet their voices are too easily muted by others with powerful megaphones."



"We will share evidence-based analysis from biblically faithful believers located all over the world, but my desire for the opinion section of Christian Daily International is to develop a balanced harmony by amplifying the perspectives of those previously unheard," Mātenga says.



Dr Jay Mātenga's passion is to strengthen participation in God's purposes throughout the world, informed by a maturing world Christianity. His intercultural studies have resulted in degrees earned in Australia, United Kingdom and USA. For twenty-five years he served missionary sending agencies, fifteen of those in national and international leadership.



Christian Daily International provides biblical, factual and personal news, stories and perspectives from every region of the world, focusing on religious freedom, integrated gospel and other issues that are relevant to the global Church today. For more information and to get the latest news accessible for free, visit



SOURCE Christian Daily International



CONTACT: CDI News Desk,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYAug. 1, 2024DOVER, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 / Christian Newswire / -- Christian Daily International (CDI), a global Christian news site with reporters and editors in different regions of the world, is pleased to welcome Dr Jay Mātenga as its Opinion Editor. Three decades of service to cross-cultural missions combined with his personal mixed background with Māori heritage, Mātenga is uniquely positioned to take charge of CDI's opinion section, ensuring it will serve as a platform featuring biblical Christian voices from every part of the world."We are delighted about Dr Matenga's appointment, which will strengthen CDI's ability to elevate challenging voices from the Global South and from the margins – from where the Christian church has been at its most transformative (and biblical) through the centuries. Watch this space for new stimulating and thought-provoking opinion articles," says Gordon Showell-Rogers, CDI International Director.Assuming his new role today, August 1, Mātenga will also continue in his role heading up the WEA Mission Commission, which will create excellent opportunities for synergy.In an inaugural op-ed, Mātenga shares about his own life experience "from a volatile upbringing in a hostile context without Jesus to a place of flourishing and influence because of Jesus," testifying about "a life transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit."Looking at the beginning part of Proverbs 31, he highlights the influence of the mother of King Lemuel who taught him to "speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves" and "ensure justice" (Proverbs 31:8-9), which Mātenga takes as inspiration for his new role.Not limiting CDI to the well-known voices, he desires to ensure that "believers from throughout the majority World, living with a disability, in impoverished or hostile contexts, and others on the margins of influence will feature over time. They are not mute. They are all perfectly able to communicate themselves. Yet their voices are too easily muted by others with powerful megaphones.""We will share evidence-based analysis from biblically faithful believers located all over the world, but my desire for the opinion section of Christian Daily International is to develop a balanced harmony by amplifying the perspectives of those previously unheard," Mātenga says.Dr Jay Mātenga's passion is to strengthen participation in God's purposes throughout the world, informed by a maturing world Christianity. His intercultural studies have resulted in degrees earned in Australia, United Kingdom and USA. For twenty-five years he served missionary sending agencies, fifteen of those in national and international leadership.provides biblical, factual and personal news, stories and perspectives from every region of the world, focusing on religious freedom, integrated gospel and other issues that are relevant to the global Church today. For more information and to get the latest news accessible for free, visit https://christiandaily.com , or visit https://diariocristiano.org for CDI's Spanish edition.SOURCE Christian Daily InternationalCONTACT: CDI News Desk, contact@christiandaily.com