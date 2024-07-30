By Ignoring Netanyahu, Harris Broadcasts Shameful Inability to Lead NEWS PROVIDED BY

Richard Haris,

Truth & Liberty Coalition

July 30, 2024



OPINION, July 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Richard Harris, Executive Director, Truth & Liberty Coalition: Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East and the only democracy in the region. Last week, responding to an invitation from both sides of the political aisle, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. on an urgent mission to address Congress in a joint session. In his speech, he recounted the horrors of the country's war against Hamas and passionately laid out Israel's case, while refuting claims that Israel had deliberately starved Gaza.



Vice President Harris' only job as Vice President under the Constitution is to preside over the United States Senate, which means she is supposed to attend joint sessions of Congress. Harris couldn't be bothered, however, opting instead to attend a sorority house campaign event in Indiana. Nor was she (or President Biden) present to greet Netanyahu on the tarmac when he arrived.



Meanwhile, anti-Israel protests erupted across Washington D.C. ahead of the prime minister's speech, where brain-washed progressives and Islamist fanatics burned the American Flag and vandalized a Liberty Bell replica with pro-Hamas graffiti in Union Station. Other agitators tore down the American flag and replaced it with a Hamas flag.



It took a full day before Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the highest office in the land, issued a toothless rebuke of the rioters.



Her silence spoke loudly. To Harris, Hamas is a friend and Israel is an enemy.



What a sad day for freedom-loving Americans. On May 14th, 1948, the United States was the first country to stand with Israel and acknowledge her right to exist as a sovereign nation. By ignoring Mr. Netanyahu, as well as the violence in Union Square, the Biden/Harris administration has confirmed that our only democratic ally in the Middle East is of no importance to them.



Prime Minister Netanyahu issued a strong warning to those who would support Hamas, calling them "Iran's useful idiots," pointing out that Israel's fight against terrorists is our fight, too. Harris' conduct was shameful and disrespectful and is exactly the opposite of the kind of leadership America needs in this critical time. SOURCE Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition



CONTACT: Michael Perini, newstruthlibertycoaliton@gmail.com



Related Links



https://truthandliberty.net



Share Tweet