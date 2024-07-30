Dr. James O. Davis of Global Church Network Reveals New Book Offering a Powerful Pathway into the Abundant Life of Joy

'The Joy Book' Helps Readers Find Lasting Joy in Any Circumstance



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Global Church Network

July 30, 2024



ORLANDO, July 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Seasoned author and founder of Global Church Network, Dr. James O. Davis, has written "The Joy Book: A Christian's Abundant Joy in Darkest Nights," releasing September 10, 2024, to invite and encourage readers to experience everlasting joy rooted in Christ.



After the death of his two children in the 1990s, Dr. Davis learned firsthand the sacred path of knowing "the joy of the Lord is our strength." In his latest book, he masterfully outlines the pathway to abiding joy through contemplative expository of the book of Philippians, while sharing practical and inspiring insights from his personal encounters with the Lord.



"The Lord does want us to be happy and healthy, but holiness is the Lord's higher aim for our lives," Dr. Davis shares. "In like manner, while the Lord desires that we be happy and satisfied, joy and fulfillment are at a much deeper level. Joy can be gratifying in a way that is not selfish, while happiness is more focused on our own pleasure."



"The Joy Book" delves into the distinct differences between happiness and joy, offering readers a biblical understanding of what it means to "rejoice at all times." Dr. Davis illustrates how the Apostle Paul's teachings reveal the secret to experiencing joy regardless of circumstances.



The book is structured as a thematic breakdown of the book of Philippians, exploring various aspects of joy, such as:

The Positives of the Christian Life: An introduction to the foundational elements of a joyful Christian life.



An introduction to the foundational elements of a joyful Christian life. The Preaching of the Christian Life: Insights into the role of preaching and spreading the Gospel as a source of joy.



Insights into the role of preaching and spreading the Gospel as a source of joy. The Patterns of the Christian Life: Examining the behaviors and attitudes that exemplify a joyful Christian walk.



Examining the behaviors and attitudes that exemplify a joyful Christian walk. The Prize of the Christian Life: Understanding the ultimate reward and goal of living a life rooted in Christ.



Understanding the ultimate reward and goal of living a life rooted in Christ. The Peace of the Christian Life: Discovering the peace that accompanies a life devoted to Christ.



Discovering the peace that accompanies a life devoted to Christ. The Provisions of the Christian Life: Recognizing and appreciating God's provision in all circumstances.

Dr. Davis's years of ministry experience and his personal encounters with God provide a rich backdrop for the insights shared in "The Joy Book." Some noteworthy endorsements include:

"In a world trite on truth and shallow in service, Dr. Davis has brought joyful leadership into the Body of Christ." – Dr. Carla Sunberg, General Superintendent of the Church of the Nazarene



"The Joy Book captivates our attention and shows us the path from mere happiness to incredible joy in our daily living." – Dr. Doug Beacham, General Superintendent of International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC)



"Dr. Davis has captured the essence of the joy message in this latest work." – Dr. Timothy Hill, General Overseer Emeritus of the Church of God

"The Joy Book" teaches readers that while they cannot redecorate the outward situations around them, they can refurbish and renew their inward soul. Dr. Davis writes: "There is a path of joy and peace that passes all understanding, but in order to walk in this joy and peace, we must embrace the secrets of knowing Christ daily and living in the power of the Holy Spirit."



"The Joy Book: A Christian's Abundant Joy in Darkest Nights" is set to release on September 10, 2024. To learn more or purchase a copy, visit https://jamesodavis.com/product/the-joy-book/. To watch the official book trailer, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WI7xjWw8eRo&ab_channel=GlobalChurchNetwork.



About the Author

Dr. James O. Davis is co-founder of Global Church Network, a growing coalition of more than 2,750 Christian ministries, 180 plus hubs and 700,000 churches, who are synergizing and mobilizing their efforts to help finalize the Great Commission by 2030, the 2000th Birthday of the Church. The Global Church Divinity School has helped train tens of thousands of Christian leaders since 2002. For more information, visit gcnw.tv.



SOURCE Global Church Network



CONTACT: Lauren Briggs, A. Larry Ross Communications, 972-267-1111, lauren@alarryross.com

